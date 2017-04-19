10 tips for surviving King’s Day

For many, King’s Day, on April 27, is the day they get absorbed by the party crowd and let themselves go. Even though it is a day with few rules and lots of chaos, it is always a good idea to be prepared, and know what to expect.

10 tips for your orange day

Here are 10 tips to make sure your orange day doesn’t go blue:

› Choose your festival

Amsterdam may not be the hot-spot of choice for everyone. Different cities have different King’s Day vibes. Be sure to pick the festival that suits you.

Amsterdam is one wild and busy ride, Rotterdam has a family carnival, The Hague has all kinds of activities, Eindhoven is known for its parties, and a lot of smaller towns and villages have their own, more local, traditions.

If you don’t want to get caught up in the wild celebrations, one option is to have your own festival at home, or near your home. Get a traditional orange tompouce pastry, invite some friends over, and watch the TV coverage of the day from your safe and comfy couch.

› Claim your spot

If you are selling on the vrijmarkt (Free market), use street chalks and other materials to rope off the section where you intend to sell, the night before.

Get there early, since it is an honour system and there is no guarantee your spot will still be there.

Take care to know where you are allowed to drive if you are bringing your wares by car, and check when the official vrijmarkt starts. In Utrecht, for instance, it already starts the evening before King’s Day, and lasts 24 hours.

› Check the weather report

On April 27, the weather can be all over the place. From oppressing heat to seething rain, the real festival-goer is prepared. Fold-out umbrella, rain coat, various layers, and handy bags to carry everything in are basic essentials.

If you check the weather report beforehand, and it turns out that it will be raining, you could even get some cheap umbrellas and sell them on the street.

› Bring cash

The vrijmarkt is fun to browse if you like bargain-hunting, but you should also bring enough cash if you don’t intend to shop. ATM's will be busy, so it's best to get some money beforehand.

A lot of tasty foods and drinks will be available only to those who present the right coin, and a lot of bathrooms will ask for a fee, so small change, especially, is handy to have.

› Take your time

The vrijmarkt was literally created to slow down crowds. In the 60s, there were a lot of violent protests on (what was then called) Queen’s Day, and the vrijmarkt was implemented to get people filling the streets with their makeshift stalls and wares, slowing down protesters (and maybe even distracting them with cheap buys).

This year, too, your path is sure to be blocked by amateur merchants, budding child musicians, drunk party crowds and orange menaces. If you are headed to another city, the trouble will start as soon as you head out, with full, slow trains and no parking spaces.

Whatever you choose to do, take your time!



YouTube video by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines



YouTube video by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines



YouTube video by The A-List Channel