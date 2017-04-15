ICAP: The Housing Survey 2017

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
ICAP: The Housing Survey 201715 April 2017, by Kiri Scully
The International Community Advisory Panel (ICAP) is an initiative set up by ACCESS, DutchNews, Amsterdam Mamas and ABC’s "English Books for Dutch Kids", who are working together with the Expat Centre to bridge the gap between the international community and the government’s civic services.
They have recently launched the Housing Survey 2017, which is open to all internationals living in the Netherlands. It aims to gather information on people’s experiences of the housing market as owners, renters or students.
ICAP is a research-based foundation, which conducts surveys in order to gather vital information needed to be the voice of the international community in the Netherlands.
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- 8 special spots in the Netherlands you may not have heard of
- Amsterdam shops to open 24 hours during a year-long trial
- What you need to know about ticks in the Netherlands
- Amsterdam ranks first as city with most cultural attractions per capita
- Amsterdam and The Hague receive millions for international schools
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat