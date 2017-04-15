ICAP: The Housing Survey 2017

The International Community Advisory Panel (ICAP) is an initiative set up by ACCESS, DutchNews, Amsterdam Mamas and ABC’s "English Books for Dutch Kids", who are working together with the Expat Centre to bridge the gap between the international community and the government’s civic services.

They have recently launched the Housing Survey 2017, which is open to all internationals living in the Netherlands. It aims to gather information on people’s experiences of the housing market as owners, renters or students.