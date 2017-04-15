 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
ICAP: The Housing Survey 2017

ICAP: The Housing Survey 2017

15 April 2017, by
(0)

The International Community Advisory Panel (ICAP) is an initiative set up by ACCESS, DutchNews, Amsterdam Mamas and ABC’s "English Books for Dutch Kids", who are working together with the Expat Centre to bridge the gap between the international community and the government’s civic services.

They have recently launched the Housing Survey 2017, which is open to all internationals living in the Netherlands. It aims to gather information on people’s experiences of the housing market as owners, renters or students.

logo

Housing Survey 2017

ICAP is a research-based foundation, which conducts surveys in order to gather vital information needed to be the voice of the international community in the Netherlands. 

 

Stay Informed
Latest Dutch News
New Articles on IamExpat
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter

Related Links
WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×
About the Author
Kiri Scully

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...

More about Kiri
Most Read on IamExpat


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more