Coalition parties plan for more affordable housing in Amsterdam

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
Coalition parties plan for more affordable housing in Amsterdam08 April 2017, by Kiri Scully
Finding an affordable house in the capital can seem like a nightmare. Whilst the Netherlands has strict tenancy laws such as rent caps in the public sector, many people who move to the Netherlands are often left looking in the free sector where housing prices constitute a large portion of one's income.
Reserved housing
Most of the housing in the Netherlands is reserved with just over 10 percent that falls into the middle-priced bracket. This category includes housing for professionals such as nurses and teachers who don’t earn over the threshold to qualify for large contingent social housing, and not enough to afford houses available in the free sector.
Furthermore, these groups stand little chance when it comes to buying a home in such a competitive industry. For this reason, coalition parties D66, VVD, SP and opposition party CDA will be submitting a motion April 6 in hopes that it will help manage the issue.
Discount plan
Whilst the parties agree the issue is a difficult one to tackle, particularly as prices rise as soon as a medium-priced property comes onto the market, they have proposed a system whereby developers are given a discount.
D66 drafted the resolution with support from coalition partners VVD and SP. CDA has also signed the motion.
"It is crucial to the mixed character of our city that average families can continue to live here," stated D66 leader Reinier van Dantzig, "Unfortunately, those houses are not in many places."
Requirements
To encourage the construction of medium-priced homes the city council will give developers discounts on obtaining land if they then promise to keep the prices in the medium-priced range.
It has also established requirements to do with the size of the house indicating that it must be suitable for families. Developers must also only offer the houses to tenants with specific income brackets to ensure that they stay reserved for those middle-income groups.
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- 8 special spots in the Netherlands you may not have heard of
- What you need to know about ticks in the Netherlands
- Amsterdam ranks first as city with most cultural attractions per capita
- The Netherlands ranks high in Europe for 'bad health years'
- Your responsibilities as a Dutch residence permit holder
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat