Coalition parties plan for more affordable housing in Amsterdam

Finding an affordable house in the capital can seem like a nightmare. Whilst the Netherlands has strict tenancy laws such as rent caps in the public sector, many people who move to the Netherlands are often left looking in the free sector where housing prices constitute a large portion of one's income.

Reserved housing

Most of the housing in the Netherlands is reserved with just over 10 percent that falls into the middle-priced bracket. This category includes housing for professionals such as nurses and teachers who don’t earn over the threshold to qualify for large contingent social housing, and not enough to afford houses available in the free sector.

Furthermore, these groups stand little chance when it comes to buying a home in such a competitive industry. For this reason, coalition parties D66, VVD, SP and opposition party CDA will be submitting a motion April 6 in hopes that it will help manage the issue.

Discount plan

Whilst the parties agree the issue is a difficult one to tackle, particularly as prices rise as soon as a medium-priced property comes onto the market, they have proposed a system whereby developers are given a discount.

D66 drafted the resolution with support from coalition partners VVD and SP. CDA has also signed the motion.