So you bought a house in Amsterdam…now what?

About a decade ago, the city of Amsterdam decided to up its game and try and compete with other (bigger) European cities in the mission to lure international companies to the city.

Back then, cities like London, Paris, and Frankfurt were the safe bets as these cities could meet all of the requirements and needs of the multinationals.

About 20 years ago, the Irish government decided they wanted in on all the action, so they lowered their corporate taxes significantly. This proved to be a smart move, as there are now nearly 200.000 people employed by international companies in Ireland (2016 annual report from IDA Ireland).

The Netherlands has gone and done the same and the impact has been huge; more big companies are opting to settle in Amsterdam and the metropolitan area of "De Randstad".

Historically, Dutch governing policies have always supported independent business endeavours, so it's no surprise that Amsterdam has also become a haven for start-ups and freelancers. Further growth is expected and "Brexit" might be a contributing factor in the coming years.

Buying a house in Amsterdam as an expat

When you arrived in Amsterdam, you were probably expecting to be renting a house instead of buying one, initially. However, you may have soon discovered that several of your expat colleagues had bought an apartment because the mortgages offered by banks in the Netherlands were very attractive.

There has been a lot of demand for buying, despite there being little on offer. As a result of basic economics, prices have gone up and homeowners can feel good about their investment.

And buying a house in the capital will most likely remain a good investment, as experts have labelled the Amsterdam housing market future-proof. So, kudos to you for choosing to buy a property!

Leaving Amsterdam

Being an expat means that you will most likely leave this town one day to either go back home or to a new work destination. But what will you do with your property once you leave? You have two good options:

› Sell your house

Your first option is to sell. It is expected that prices will remain high and the demand will continue to grow. Depending on when you bought your house, of course, this option seems like a good one as you will most likely make a profit.

As Dutch law is very specific when it comes to buying and selling, it is advisable to sell via a qualified real estate agency. The Makelaars Vereniging Amsterdam is a well-established and highly-qualified organisation, and a good starting point if you wish to venture down this road.

› Rent out your house

The second option is to rent out your place. Your target audience could either be tourists (short-term) or local/expat tenants (long-term).

Renting out your house to tourists

Amsterdam is a very popular tourist destination. By the year of 2025, Amsterdam is expecting to receive about 23 million visitors from abroad annually. Sounds good, does it not?

However, recently the city of Amsterdam has restricted the number of nights an owner can offer up their property via Airbnb to 60 nights per year.