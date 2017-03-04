Antikraak: Cheap rent in exchange for being a live-in guardian

Renting a property in the Netherlands does not come without its challenges. There are many people on the waiting list for affordable housing, which in popular cities like Amsterdam, can take as long as 15 years to come by. On the other hand, rental agencies in the free sector often charge too much.

As a proposed solution that began as early as the 90s in the Netherlands, agencies that specifically deal with managing vacant properties began to surface.

With the rise of the current housing crisis, these agencies are growing in popularity across Europe. Countries like the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, France and Germany have already seen a sharp rise in the number of agencies collaborating with governments and housing associations.

What is Antikraak?

Antikraak (anti-squatting) known more commonly in the UK as live-in guardians, is an initiative to protect vacant and idle properties until the future of the property has been decided.

The initiative is set up to be mutually beneficial. People who are unable to find a house or a workspace in today’s competitive market are given the opportunity to move into vacant spaces temporarily for a fraction of the price, and by doing so, prevent those spaces from being squatted, broken into, vandalised or even from deteriorating due to neglect.

How did Antikraak start?

It is believed that if you abandon or box up a property, then the livability and safety of the property and its neighbourhood will deteriorate due to an increase in street gangs and crimes, drug dealing and prostitution, not to mention the risk of squatters moving in.

That is why in 2008, three political parties called the CDA, ChristenUnie and the VVD began working on a new bill to criminalise squatting and in turn deal with the issue of vacant properties called the Kraken en Leegstand Wet (Squatting and Vacant Law).

The bill stated that if a property had been idle for more than six months, the landlord and the government needed to discuss the situation in collaboration with anti-squatting agencies to find a tenant for the property.

In October 2009, the Dutch parliament (Tweede Kamer) voted in favour of the law, and in 2010, the Kraakverbod (Squatting Ban) came into effect.

How Antikraak works?

The way Antikraak works is that a property owner hires an anti-squatting agency, which then seeks residents willing to occupy the property temporarily and "guard" or look after it until the owner decides what he or she wants to do with it.

Properties can include anything from a proper house to an office block, a farm or even an old school building. It is possible to have a place to yourself or to share a larger premises with a group of people.

The cost of such properties is generally low; between approximately 80 - 350 euros per month depending on whether it is for living or working, the size, area and so on, and thus is an attractive proposition for students, artists, young professionals, or entrepreneurs that have just launched their start-up.

The terms and conditions

The temporary residency does not come without strict rules, however. The occupants who take on an Antikraak have far fewer rights than those who sign a rental agreement with strict protection laws (Huurbescherming). This is because they sign a Bruikleencontract (Use/Loan Agreement), which allows them to "use" the space for a limited time period of up to five years maximum.

Each person considering Antikraak must attend an interview so that the agency can determine whether they feel you are a responsible and honest individual. Once you are successful there are several other points to take into consideration.

› Notice period

The anti-squatting agency can terminate the agreement at any time without a valid reason, provided they give 14 to 28 days notice, depending on the agency.

Similarly, if the live-in guardian decides the space is not what they expected and they decide they want to leave early, they are also entitled to giving a short notice of the same period.

Once entering an agreement with an anti-squatting agency, it is common not to be given an exact move out date. This could be, for example, because they are waiting for planning permission to renovate the property.

Anti-squatting agencies do, however, claim that they will do whatever they can to assist in rehousing those who have been given notice to leave. This, of course, will depend on how well you looked after the property, whether you were on time with payments and whether there were any complaints from neighbours.

› Looking after the space

The Bruikleencontract will often state that those occupying the property are subject to various strict rules and procedures, which they are, contractually, not allowed to protest against.