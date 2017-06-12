Amsterdam vs Rotterdam: Which city is best to live in?

Nestpick is a Berlin-based online housing platform founded in Rotterdam in 2014 that deals with mid- to long-term rental housing from more traditional landlords rather than short-term holiday rentals. Joe Lofts gives a detailed overview of the rental market in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The City of Canals vs Manhattan on the Maas. Ajax vs Feyenoord. 020 vs 010.

The famous rivalry between the two great Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam takes on many guises, and even stretches back to the 13th century when both cities were first granted city status.

While there’s always been a competitive nature between the inhabitants of these two very different cities, nowadays it mostly takes on the form of lighthearted banter. In fact, many residents freely move between the two. There’s even a name for these people: "Amrodammers".

However, various outdated clichés about both cities continue to persist, including which parts of each city are the best / worst, which are most affordable and what the residents of each city are like.

This comparative guide will dismantle such stereotypes and give you all the necessary information to help you decide which city best suits your needs.

A tale of two cities: A brief overview

Amsterdam is the Dutch capital, and has the bigger international reputation of the two. Famous for its pretty belt of canals, beautiful centuries-old architecture, coffee-shops and liberal attitude to life, Amsterdam is wildly popular with tourists and home to a large international expat community. With a population of 851.373, it’s also the largest city in the Netherlands.

Rotterdam is known as the gateway to Europe, and the city’s bustling seaport at the mouth of the River Maas is the largest on the continent. Whilst many local jobs in this traditionally working-class, multicultural city are connected to the port, the last couple of decades have seen the economy diversify.

This has triggered an architecturally modern skyline, the growth of a sizeable expat community and an excellent nightlife scene. With a population of 633.741, Rotterdam is the second most populous city in the Netherlands.

The most affordable neighbourhoods for apartments: Amsterdam vs. Rotterdam

As the cheaper of the two cities, Rotterdam tends to have more affordable areas to choose from for apartments than Amsterdam. However, both cities are home to a number of unique, vibrant neighbourhoods that offer a range of housing options for all prospective new arrivals.

Amsterdam neighbourhoods

Whilst central Amsterdam and the surrounding Canal Belt are rather expensive to live in, there are still several neighbourhoods in Amsterdam which allow you to live nearby to these highly desirable areas without paying exorbitant rental prices.

Bos en Lommer

Bos en Lommer is a great option for those of a creative or artistic disposition, and this traditionally 'tough' neighbourhood has seen massive redevelopment projects turn it into a colourful area full of bars, shops, restaurants and trendy clubs.

De Pijp

De Pijp ("The Pipe") is a diverse, welcoming inner-city neighbourhood that possesses an eclectic range of shops and surprisingly modern apartments set within 19th-century apartment blocks.

Amstelveen

Amstelveen is a leafy, family-orientated suburb nestled between Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport. The area is home to a large expat community (14% of its residents are international), and rents here are cheaper than the city centre.

Other affordable neighbourhoods in Amsterdam

Other affordable options in Amsterdam include the formerly industrial areas of Zeeburg, KNSM Island and the Eastern Docklands - areas which offer a bit more space for your housing budget and easy access to the city centre.

Rotterdam neighbourhoods

Rotterdam is a thriving city that’s undergoing a process of continual development. And there are plenty of affordable areas to choose from. The city centre is home to a range of different styles of apartment but is pricier than the rest of the city, and some rents here will rival those found in central Amsterdam.

Kralingen-Crooswijk

Whilst Kralingen-Crooswijk may not seem like the most affordable choice with its multi-million-euro mansions, it’s also home to a number of reasonably priced student digs and council houses. This international area is only 15 minutes east of the centre and has a quaint village feel to it.

Oude Westen

Multicultural and bohemian Oude Westen is another area favoured by expats due to its high number of cafes, eateries and shops. It’s also home to a varied number of reasonable apartment options.

Prinsenland

Up-and-coming Prinsenland is more affordable than downtown areas and its cheap prices are increasingly drawing in a younger crowd, especially due to the widespread availability of modern apartments here.

Other affordable neighbourhoods in Rotterdam

Other great, affordable neighbourhoods in Rotterdam include the quieter northern areas of Hillegersberg-Schiebroek and Ommoord, and the lovely inner-city district of Blijdorp (where apartments range between 700 euros and 1.300 euros per month).

Average prices for furnished apartments: Amsterdam vs. Rotterdam

Rotterdam was almost entirely flattened by bombing during World War II, and large swathes of the city had to be rebuilt from scratch.

Many of the buildings here are more modern than their Amsterdam counterparts and tend to be more spacious too. The age and compact nature of buildings in Amsterdam (especially in central areas), as well as much higher demand for places, also ensures they are pricier.

Average rent prices for furnished apartments are 42,41% lower in Rotterdam than they are in Amsterdam, although this figure can be higher or lower depending on factors such as apartment size, age, style and location.

To take an example, the average monthly price for an 85 square-metre furnished apartment (or a reasonably sized 2-bed) in a normal area of Rotterdam is 1.031 euros.