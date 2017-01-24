The Women’s March: Thousands gathered for equality in Amsterdam

It is estimated that more than 3.000 women, men and children gathered on Saturday, January 21, at Museumplein in Amsterdam to join a world movement in solidarity.

The Women's March

The Women’s March was organised and held in over 600 cities around the world in aid of equality, diversity, and inclusion, marching for women’s health and reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, worker’s rights, civil rights, immigration rights, religious freedom, environmental justice, and to end gender-based violence, amongst other things.

Incident free

What started off as a march meant for Washington turned into a global movement. It was a gathering aimed at connecting people through open-minded dialogue built on respect, peace and compassion, which is exactly what it did. There was not a single reported incident at the march in Amsterdam, nor any other location.

A march, not a protest

Whilst the march coincided with a presidential protest outside of the American embassy, located just around the corner from Museumplein, many have voiced that they were marching FOR equality, rather than against the newly inaugurated president of the United States of America.

In fact, the Women’s March on Washington, 10 actions 100 days, makes no mention of him on their official site.

Ashley Cowles, one of the event organisers, points out, "The media love pinning it on Trump, but the movement is so much more than that. We get that people are angry, but we want to one, use that outrage to create positive change and two, show the world that we stand with marginalised groups."



Photos © Ilaria Mangiardi, 2017



Photo © Kristen Dania, 2017



Photo © Geraldine Leroye, 2017



