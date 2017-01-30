The Netherlands and the 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index

Transparency International: The Global Coalition Against Corruption has released its annual report on the levels of corruption worldwide. The Corruption Perceptions Index was first launched in 1995 to assess corruption internationally and send a powerful message to governments in hopes that they will address the issues.

Each year, the index ranks how corrupt a country is based on their public sectors. Whilst the index claims not to be able to capture the frustration of the effects of a country's corruption on its citizens, it does hope to inform analysts, businessmen and experts in the country as well as worldwide.

How the scoring works

Whilst no country gets the perfect score, in 2016, the index looked at 176 countries and found that the average score was a meagre 43 out of 100. Over two-thirds of all the countries and territories fall below the midpoint on the scale ranging from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Top scoring countries are indicated in yellow on the map whilst corrupt countries get a darker shade of red. It is evident from a glance at the map that low-corruption countries are seriously outnumbered by countries where citizens face the impact of corruption every day.

The Netherlands Score

The Netherlands made it to eighth place scoring 83 out of 100. Interestingly, the Netherlands did better than its neighbours Germany, which made 10th place, and Belgium, which came in at number 15.

The Index winners

Denmark and New Zealand share the top spot, both scoring 90 out of 100. Based on their score, these counties enjoy significant freedom of press, they have access to information about government spending, an independent judicial system, and strive to keep the integrity of their country intact.









