Swapfiets: A bike subscription well worth it

Prone to flat tires and tired of having to get your bike repaired, or does your bike keep getting stolen and you just have to buy a new one? Swapfiets may be the solution that keeps you cycling.

The Swapfiets idea

Swapfiets is the brainchild of three friends from Delft. The project began in 2014 when Martijn Obers, Dirk de Bruijn and Richard Burger wrote about the idea for their thesis.

Originally, their idea was to import bicycles from France or rent out road bikes, but then a student came along distraught because his bike broke and almost immediately, Swapfiets was born.

It started with 30 bikes on Marktplaats, which were all let out within a few weeks. Then they acquired 120 bikes but from that moment on, they realised they needed to use new bikes to keep the quality consistent and for when it came to repairs and swapping bikes over.

How does it work

Swapfiets is a bike service where you pay a monthly fee in exchange for a robust bike and a support team at the end of a phone call.

If your bike needs maintenance or gets stolen, you’ve got a team willing to come out and help you within 12 hours.

For example, if you discover your bike has a flat tire or your light doesn’t work, they’ll come out and fix it for you.

If they can't fix it within 15 minutes, then they'll give you a new one and take your bike with them to get repaired and give it to someone else.

Swapfiets guarantees that customers will never go more than 2 days without a bike, including if it’s been stolen.



Swapfiets English version



The Swapfiets Founders