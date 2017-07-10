ProRail warns of summer train delays

ProRail, a government organisation that takes care of maintenance and extensions of the national railway network infrastructure, has announced that travellers can expect delays this summer due to planned maintenance work.

Maintenance work

Approximately, 7.000 ProRail employees and contractors will carry out maintenance in 40 different locations.

80 percent of the work will take place at night after the last trains have arrived and before the morning rush, however, these will only involve small repairs and normal maintenance procedures.

Other tasks will take between 50 to 60 more days, which will take place at the weekends and during the summer holidays.

In some cases, they will also put down new roofing at stations and shelters to give them a fresh new look. They may also change the signal lights to renewable LED lighting.

Reason for the work

In 2017, ProRail will be doing 20 percent more work than usual due to the increase in numbers using the services which has led to more wear and tear of the tracks and electrical lines.

"Travellers will experience a lot of inconvenience, but unfortunately that can't be helped," ProRail CEO Pier Eringa claimed.