NS app will help travellers find empty seats on the train

English and Japanese theatre and culture are my forte. My mother was raised in England, and my grand...
NS app will help travellers find empty seats on the train11 July 2017, by Alexandra van Kampen
The NS app is going to offer a new feature that indicates where on the train travellers will have the biggest chance to find empty seats. This new feature is expected to be added in 2018.
Sensors on the tracks
The NS will be using sensors on the tracks to weigh the trains’ carriages. Based on this weight, the app, called Reisplanner Xtra, will calculate how full the carriages are, and where travellers might still find available seats.
The sensors that will be used to indicate the emptier spots to the app are already there. At the moment they are predominantly used to weigh freight trains and to test the quality of the vehicles’ wheels.
Optimise your chances
Information about the trains will be sent to the app in real-time, and will mainly benefit passengers who have the time to check the app and decide to stand nearer the end, front or middle of the platform to optimise their chances to get a seat.
Reisplanner Xtra
Currently, the free NS Reisplanner Xtra app offers up to date information to help travellers plan their journey.
It provides relevant timetables per station, a summary of planned work and disruptions, information about the stations and notifications regarding delays of a saved trip. It also lets you download your e-ticket.
A recently added feature helps you plan your trip not just via train, but other modes of public transport as well.
Source: Nu.nl
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- The Netherlands ranks 4th place for best country to have a childhood
- EU drops roaming charges but beware of the pitfalls
- How Spanish can help you master Dutch faster
- The dangers and laws regarding swimming in rivers and canals
- Schiphol launches separate queues for passengers without luggage
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat