The Netherlands offers 40 million euros in grants to women’s organisations17 February 2017, by Kiri Scully
A new fund has been launched by the Dutch government called "Leading from the South" (LFS). This fund is aimed at supporting women’s organisations in developing countries.
The grants will be available for projects that support women’s organisations and networks with a focus on the political, social and economic empowerment of women.
The fund complies with two Dutch policy priorities namely, promoting gender equality and in turn strengthening civil society.
By supporting various women’s organisations, it is believed that leaders, policymakers and communities will be inspired to affect positive change.
More specifically, it will enable women’s groups to tackle power imbalances more confidently, reducing exclusion, violence, discrimination and inequality.
The LFS also supports cross-border cooperation in connecting grassroots organisations nationally, regionally and globally through various networks and movements.
A grant for each continent
40 million euros worth in grants are available to regions including Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Whilst the fund is coming from the Netherlands, the grants will be administered by established women’s funds in the particular region of choice.
The grants are to be used between 2017 and 2020 and will be administered by the following organisations:
› South Asia Women’s Fund (SAWF) for projects in Asia and the Pacific
› The African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) for projects in Africa and the Middle East
› Fondo de Mujeres del Sur (FMS) for projects in Latin America and the Caribbean
› The FIMI Indigenous Women’s Fund (AYNI) for indigenous women’s projects
How to apply
Grant applications are now open. For further information about the grant criteria, please consult the relevant funding body:
› Africa and the MENA region
› Latin America
› Asia and the Pacific
› Indigenous women
