The Netherlands offers 40 million euros in grants to women’s organisations

17 February 2017, by
A new fund has been launched by the Dutch government called "Leading from the South" (LFS). This fund is aimed at supporting women’s organisations in developing countries. 

Leading from the South

The grants will be available for projects that support women’s organisations and networks with a focus on the political, social and economic empowerment of women.

The fund complies with two Dutch policy priorities namely, promoting gender equality and in turn strengthening civil society.

By supporting various women’s organisations, it is believed that leaders, policymakers and communities will be inspired to affect positive change. 

More specifically, it will enable women’s groups to tackle power imbalances more confidently, reducing exclusion, violence, discrimination and inequality.

The LFS also supports cross-border cooperation in connecting grassroots organisations nationally, regionally and globally through various networks and movements. 

A grant for each continent

40 million euros worth in grants are available to regions including Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Whilst the fund is coming from the Netherlands, the grants will be administered by established women’s funds in the particular region of choice. 

Indigenous weaver

The grants are to be used between 2017 and 2020 and will be administered by the following organisations:
South Asia Women’s Fund (SAWF) for projects in Asia and the Pacific
The African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) for projects in Africa and the Middle East
Fondo de Mujeres del Sur (FMS) for projects in Latin America and the Caribbean
The FIMI Indigenous Women’s Fund (AYNI) for indigenous women’s projects

How to apply

Grant applications are now open. For further information about the grant criteria, please consult the relevant funding body:
Africa and the MENA region
Latin America
Asia and the Pacific
Indigenous women

×
