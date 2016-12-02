The Netherlands deemed most connected country in the world

The Netherlands has come first in the DHL Global Connectedness Index (GCI), 2016. What exactly does connectedness mean in this global day and age?

According to DHL, "global connectedness refers to the depth and breadth of a country's integration with the rest of the world, as manifested by its participation in international flows of products and services, capital, information, and people." According to the GCI, globalisation has increased by eight percent since 2015.

The GCI Index

The DHL Global Connectedness Index (GCI) is an annual study that aims to provide a detailed analysis of the world’s global connectedness. Its findings span from regional to cross-border flows of trade, capital, information, and people across 140 countries.

Each is then given a rank between zero and 100 according to various factors. These might include, the intensity of international flows in and out of the country, and then their distribution within the region.

Top 10 Global Connectedness Index

The top 10 countries include:

1. The Netherlands

2. Singapore

3. Ireland

4. Switzerland

5. Luxembourg

6. Belgium

7. Germany

8. United Kingdom

9. Denmark

10. United Arab Emirates

Why the Netherlands is at the top

The Netherlands, considered a gateway to the continent, gives companies grand access to the rest of Europe.