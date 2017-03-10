More respect being shown in the Netherlands

A study by the Central Bureau of Statistics in the Netherlands (CBS) has revealed that people are being shown more respect compared to previous years.

Safety Monitor 2016 report

Every four years the CBS releases a Safety Monitor report. Their 2016 edition noted that there was a decline in the number of incidents that involved rude behaviour.

The study was based on 80.000 residents who were asked whether they felt they had been treated badly or disrespected over the course of 2016. 21 percent claimed they had been ill-treated compared to 25 percent in 2008.

Most noticeable areas

The most noticeable groups of people that saw a significant decline in bad behaviour were those who work in shops and in businesses. The figure went from 23 percent of those included in the survey in 2008 to 14 percent in 2016.

People working for the government and those working in the public transport sector also saw a reduction.

There was only a four percent decline in the number of incidents from strangers on the street, which went from 25 percent in 2008 to 21 percent in 2016.

Youth targeted the most

The study determined that the youth are most affected by bad behaviour when out in public. 27 percent of those between 15 and 25 years of age were affected more than older individuals. For example, only 10 percent of those above 65 years old dealt with difficult behaviour in 2016.

Gender inequalities

Gay and lesbian people are targeted almost a third more by strangers on public transport and on the streets than straight people. On average, they also experience two-thirds more aggression from people they don’t know than those they do.