EU drops roaming charges but beware of the pitfalls

As of June 15, 2017, there will be no more roaming fees within the European Union.

Summer holidays

With the summer holidays around the corner, all citizens of EU member states will be able to use their phone abroad at no extra cost.

EU regulations

The European Union has been regulating roaming charges both within the country of origin and when travelling abroad since 2007 to make sure that phone companies do not charge extortionate fares. Since doing so, there has been a drastic increase in the use of mobile phones abroad.

What is actually changing?

Roaming charges will be abolished permanently and everyone with a European phone number will be able to call, text or use mobile data within their bundle at no extra cost, wherever they might be within the European Union. There are some other changes, however, which may not be as favourable to some.

Beware of the pitfalls

Of course, the good news comes with some rules and it's important to keep these in mind.

Free roaming within the 28 EU member states

Free calling and data usage are only valid within the 28 Member States of the European Union which include: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Some phone contracts include additional countries.

Calling abroad may still cost

Roaming refers to using your phone whilst abroad. If you call abroad from the country that issued your phone contract, extra charges may still apply. Therefore, calling abroad from the Netherlands may not be cheaper.

A four-month limit

There is now a 120-day limit for using your phone abroad without getting charged extra. The law also states that if you use your phone more abroad than you do at home, then you could also incur extra fees.