Dutch study shows you never forget your mother tongue

If you’re an expat, then it’s likely your life involves speaking more than one language. If you’ve also got children, then it’s possible they are bilingual and perhaps even attend an international school or day care centre where they come across many other languages. Does this mean that expat children are better equipped to learn languages? It may just!

A study on mother tongues

According to a recent study, babies build knowledge of their mother tongue during the first few months of life. This means that anyone moving to another country at a very young age will never forget their mother tongue. Instead, they retain an underlying knowledge of it and are more able to learn it again later on in life.

Scientists at Radboud University in Nijmegen, in collaboration with Hanyang University in Seoul and the University of Western Sydney in Australia, studied a group of 25 Korean adults who were adopted shortly after birth into Dutch-speaking families, and found that they still remembered something of their native tongue.

The Koreans they studied were compared to 29 Dutch born and bred adults and 25 Koreans who were reared in their mother tongue. The Korean-Dutch adults, who were either adopted as toddlers (aged around 17 months) or infants (under six months), were now around 30 years old.

Testing language ability

During the study, all subjects were required to do various tasks to test their language ability. One of these was to pronounce Korean consonants, which are far different from Dutch ones.

Whilst there was no difference between the Dutch and Korean-Dutch group before undertaking this particular task, there was a notable difference afterwards that showed those with Korean roots did remarkably better.