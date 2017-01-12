The Dutch pioneer a 3D printer that recycles plastic

With the Netherlands taking circular economy initiatives seriously, it’s no surprise that young Dutch entrepreneurs are also getting stuck in, finding ways to combat waste in up and coming markets.

A growing market

3D printing is one of the growing markets that is expected to soar with one billion dollars being invested in its industrial use in 2017, according to research firm Wohlers.

To some, the concept of a 3D printer is still quite mind blowing: being able to make a physical object from a digital model, quite literally by laying down layers of material.

Essentially, 3D printing opens up multiple opportunities for sustainability if the "ink" or filament is produced from recycled materials. It would allow people to make and create their own objects instead of having to rely on the plastic powerhouses of the world.

Recycled filament for 3D printing

In 2010, Dutch company Ultimaker launched their 3D printers which are now sold in more than 50 countries worldwide, and whilst the 3D printing market is growing steadily in the Netherlands, the cost of newly produced filament can be quite expensive.

That’s why Better Future Factory, a Rotterdam based social and sustainable design consultancy came up with Refil; a company that makes high-quality filament for 3D printers, except the filament they make isn’t just normally produced filament, it derives from waste.

The brand grew out of another project called Perpetual Plastic that started more than five years ago, inventing machinery to wash, dry and turn plastic into a wire-like substance that could then be moulded into other physical objects.

The company was then asked to do a collaborative project with TU Delft at the Lowlands festival. They ran a workshop where they welcomed festival goers with their emptied beer cups, washed them and turned them into far cooler things that they could take home to remind them of the fun they had.

Experts of plastic discouraged the idea stating that it was impossible to turn plastic into other useful objects on an industrial scale considering all the debris that needed to be filtered out, but being stubborn, CEO Casper van der Meer kept going with the idea and two years ago, Refil was born.

How Refil works

As the "re" in Refil implies, rather than produce their filament from scratch, they create filament from scrap by recycling plastic.

As CEO Casper van der Meer explains, less than 10 percent of the plastic produced gets recycled. This is because of two reasons; firstly, the production process of manufacturers are not adapted to be able to recycle plastics and secondly, the collection of plastic is often too costly.

Furthermore, it's the city councils that get to decide what to do with the plastic that is collected rather than allowing citizens to re-use it.