Dutch lead world in 2016 English proficiency ranking

Dutch lead world in 2016 English proficiency ranking16 November 2016, by Kiri Scully
The Netherlands ranks top in EF’s English Proficiency Index (EPI); the world’s largest ranking of countries according to their level of English.
About the study
Every year Education First (EF) conducts a study to see which non-native countries rank the highest in English. This year marked the sixth edition, testing almost a million adults across 72 countries.
› The first takes into consideration the relationship between English and its relationship to various socio-economic factors.
It found that English remains a key factor in securing higher incomes, as well as allowing professionals to connect more to different environments and thus, equating to a better quality of life. It also found that women, on average, have stronger English skills than men.
› The second looks at the proficiency across four continents: Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Unfortunately, the study’s methodology is somewhat limited in that it uses multiple choice questions to test reading and listening skills rather than looking at spoken fluency or written ability, often considered more important.
European prevalence
Comparing proficiency across continents, Europe remains in the lead. Traditionally, Scandinavian countries have soared to the top, yet this year, the Netherlands broke that trend. Interestingly, 2016 also saw the first Asian country, Singapore, join the highest proficiency band.
Compare your country
Are you curious to find out where your country ranks? EF have published all the data on their EPI website. Each country is listed in order of their rank and region, and there is a comparative tab where you can also compare your country to that of your friends, or even the Netherlands!
Top 10 EF English Proficiency Index 2016
1. The Netherlands
2. Denmark
3. Sweden
4. Norway
5. Finland
6. Singapore
7. Luxembourg
8. Austria
9. Germany
10. Poland
November 17 2016, 08:03PM
" It also found that women, on average, have strong English skills than men. "
Too bad this site's writers/editors reflect poorly on the English skills of the Dutch population... :(
November 18 2016, 09:55AM
Thanks for the heads up. That correction's been made.
November 21 2016, 09:17PM
German people don't speak English at all. They went to Berlin not whole country
