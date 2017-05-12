Deutsche Bank has released its annual "Mapping the world’s prices" report in relation to 47 of the world’s most powerful cities.

The Deutsche Bank study

The report looks at Salaries, Rents and Disposable after Rent Income, Weekend Getaways, Cheap Dates and Bad Habits, and in 2017, it includes a new category; Quality of Life.

The Quality of Life index is based on eight indices, compiled by crowd-sourcing database Numbeo, in the hope of creating a view of what it’s like to live in each city.



The indices included in the report are Purchasing Power, Safety, Health Care, Cost of Living, Property Price to Income Ratio, Traffic Commute Time, Pollution, and Climate.

Once these are mapped, the report looks at the prices of goods and services across the world to highlight how these change over time.

How the Netherlands ranked

Whilst Willington in New Zealand reached the top spot, Amsterdam was not that far behind in ninth place.

Amsterdam scored high in terms of commute times and also its climate, pollution and safety index, which is no doubt evident when observing how many people cycle in the Netherlands. It also scored high in terms of healthcare.

Its downsides were the cost of living and the average purchasing power; still, these ranked better than cities such as London or New York.