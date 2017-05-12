Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
Deutsche Bank ranking: Amsterdam in the top 10 for best quality of life12 May 2017, by Kiri Scully
Deutsche Bank has released its annual "Mapping the world’s prices" report in relation to 47 of the world’s most powerful cities.
The Deutsche Bank study
The report looks at Salaries, Rents and Disposable after Rent Income, Weekend Getaways, Cheap Dates and Bad Habits, and in 2017, it includes a new category; Quality of Life.
The Quality of Life index is based on eight indices, compiled by crowd-sourcing database Numbeo, in the hope of creating a view of what it’s like to live in each city.
The indices included in the report are Purchasing Power, Safety, Health Care, Cost of Living, Property Price to Income Ratio, Traffic Commute Time, Pollution, and Climate.
Once these are mapped, the report looks at the prices of goods and services across the world to highlight how these change over time.
How the Netherlands ranked
Whilst Willington in New Zealand reached the top spot, Amsterdam was not that far behind in ninth place.
Amsterdam scored high in terms of commute times and also its climate, pollution and safety index, which is no doubt evident when observing how many people cycle in the Netherlands. It also scored high in terms of healthcare.
Its downsides were the cost of living and the average purchasing power; still, these ranked better than cities such as London or New York.
Top 10 cities around the world
In general, the trend shows that the cities with the highest ranks were from Western Economies.
Here are the top 10 cities:
1. Wellington, New Zealand
2. Edinburgh, United Kingdom
3. Vienna, Austria
4. Melbourne, Australia
5. Zurich, Switzerland
6. Copenhagen, Denmark
7. Ottawa, Canada
8. Boston, United States
9. Amsterdam, Netherlands
10. Sydney, Australia
Source: Deutsche Bank Market Research
