Changes to Dutch laws and benefits in effect from January, 2017

With the turn of the new year, numerous legal changes took effect on January, 2017, unless otherwise stated. Here is an overview for each category.

Employment, savings and income

Changes to Dutch income and salaries include:

› Salaries equivalent to the minimum wage must now be paid into bank accounts. Cash payments are no longer allowed.

› The age of retirement has risen to 65 years and nine months, with the monthly state pension rising to 1.199,40 euros for a single person and 1.640,36 euros for a couple.

› The minimum wage for those 23 years of age and above is now 1.551,60 euros gross monthly.

› The amount of pay one can take home has risen 1,26 percent due to work-related premiums.

› Tax on income in the second and third tax brackets has risen from 40,4 to 40,8 percent.

› People eligible for welfare benefits are now entitled to have more savings. Single people may have up to 5,940 euros in assets when applying, whilst single parents or households can total 11,880 euros.

› Those who lose their job in the first three months of 2017, will only receive 33 months of unemployment benefit instead of 34.

› Companies with long-term employees on leave, or those who take time off for a disability, are entitled to a subsidy of up to 2.000 euros per year, with the employee receiving half the amount, provided they earn just over minimum wage.

› Per person, 25,000 euros of assets (such as savings or shares) are tax free, whilst assets up to 75.000 will be taxed at 0,87 percent, and at a rate of 1,41 percent up to 975.000 euros. Assets above this amount will be taxed at 1,65 percent.

› Directors and major shareholders of start-ups can now also pay themselves a minimum wage for the first three years of operation rather than a total of 44.000 euros.

Property and Housing

There have been significant changes to laws regarding property and housing:

› The maximum amount home buyers can borrow for their mortgage has gone down by 1 percent from 102 to 101 percent of the purchasing price.

› The maximum gift allowance towards buying or renovating a home has gone up to 100.000 euros for recipients aged between 18 and 40 when donated by a parent or other party, which can be spread over the duration of three years.

› Mortgage interest rates has dropped whereby the maximum rate of tax that can be deducted has gone down from 50.5 to 50 percent for those earning over 67.072 euros gross.

› The national mortgage guarantee will cover homes valued up to 247.450 euros.

› Rental increases are, on average, lower due to the introduction of a maximum rental fee for rent-controlled properties in the public sector. It may not exceed the total level of inflation plus one percent.

› Social housing rents will rise by 2,8 percent for low income households and 4,3 percent for the tenants who earn above the limit.

› The monthly rent benefit (huurtoeslag) will rise by up to 10,50 euros.

› Energy bills are rising by around 56 euros a year, half of which is due to tax increases. However, those taking energy-saving measures can apply for grants.

Health Care

Changes have been made to health care benefits.

› The maximum annual healthcare benefit has increased to 1.066 euros for singles and 2.043 euros for couples.