Amsterdam CS gets its own terminal for trains to London...

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
Amsterdam CS gets its own terminal for trains to London26 May 2017, by Kiri Scully
Central Station is building a new terminal for the upcoming quick train connection between Amsterdam and London. The train is meant to stop in Brussels, Rotterdam, Amsterdam Schiphol and Amsterdam.
The new terminal
The Eurostar terminal has been designed by Benthem Crouwel Architects and will join with platform 15B on the East side; the platform closest to the IJ. It will be 60 meters long and have a view of the river.
A special closed off terminal is necessary as Britain still requires all passports to be checked along with the necessary security controls similar to those taking place at airports.
Amsterdam to London service
The service will be twice a day starting mid-December, with a third service being added at a later date in 2018. The journey will take four hours and nine minutes.
Challenges with space
The project is not without its challenges. Schiphol, for example, has a very small underground station. There is not much space for special controls.
It is still not known whether Schiphol will indeed be a stop. Eurostar is in the process of finding a solution.
A temporary measure
The Eurostar Terminal at Amsterdam Central Station is meant to be a temporary measure as the entire station is undergoing a massive 10-year renovation. Its layout will expand over a vaster area so that it can accommodate more passengers.
The upcoming checks will not apply to other high-speed trains to Amsterdam Central Station, including the Thalys to Paris and ICE to Frankfurt, as these are within continental Europe.
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- Dutch Kapsalon makes it to Mumbai kebab shop
- Dutch public holidays compared to other EU countries
- What the King will be doing on his 50th birthday
- European Commission wants to secure 10 days paid paternity leave
- Deutsche Bank ranking: Amsterdam in the top 10 for best quality of life
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat