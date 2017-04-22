Amsterdam: Best city in the world for millennials

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
Amsterdam: Best city in the world for millennials22 April 2017, by Kiri Scully
A study by Nestpick, an online intermediary for furnished accommodation, has ranked Amsterdam the best city worldwide for millennials.
Millennials
Millennials are people who were born between the year 1980 and 2000.
According to Nestpick, Millennials are "often defined by their affinity with technology, their entrepreneurial mindset, and their revitalising effects on cities. For all their positive attributes, this demographic is also well-documented for their highly expectant standards, and will not stay long in a location that does not match their criteria."
The study
Nestpick has deemed Amsterdam the best city in the world to live and visit if you are a millennial. It won over Berlin and Munich.
The Berlin-based company chose 16 categories to assess each city by including scores for employment, start-ups, tourism, housing, transport, health, access to contraception, food, internet speed, Apple stores, gender equality, immigration tolerance, pro-LGBT, night scene, beer and festival ranking.
Amsterdam scored high across the board, but if millennials are looking for a cheap beer, they’re better off going to Eastern Europe.
Other Dutch cities
Four other Dutch cities made it to the ranking. These include The Hague in 14th place, Rotterdam in 17th, Utrecht in 35th and Groningen in 42nd place.
"Millennials travel more at a younger age than any of their preceding generations; this gives them the possibility to find the perfect city for their personal needs," said Ömer Kücükdere, Managing Director at Nestpick. "With ageing populations, cities must cater to the Millennial demographic in order to sustain a thriving economy."
Top 10 cities
1. Amsterdam, Netherlands
2. Berlin, Germany
3. Munich, Germany
4. Lisbon, Portugal
5. Antwerp, Belgium
6. Barcelona, Spain
7. Lyon, France
8. Cologne, Germany
9. Paris, France
10. Vancouver, Canada
For the full listing, go to the Nestpick site.
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- 8 special spots in the Netherlands you may not have heard of
- Amsterdam shops to open 24 hours during a year-long trial
- What you need to know about ticks in the Netherlands
- Amsterdam ranks first as city with most cultural attractions per capita
- Amsterdam and The Hague receive millions for international schools
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat