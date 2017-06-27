ABN AMRO first bank to try out contactless payment ring...

ABN AMRO is the first Dutch bank to test out a new payment method using an NFC chip in rings and watches.

Contactless payments

Contactless payment refers to purchasing items without having to enter a PIN for amounts of up to 25 euros. It works through an NFC chip like the ones that are embedded in our bank cards.

These chips can, however, be placed in other small objects and that is why ABN AMRO is keen to test the technology out using rings and watches.

This type of payment has become very popular in such a short amount of time. One in three debit card transactions in the Netherlands is now contactless and two out of three POS pay stations are equipped with contactless payment technology.

A ring with chip

The Kerv is a ring that was launched in March 2017 by a British company. The ring has an NFC chip, which allows users to pay for items. In some countries, it even allows you to check in and out on public transport and open the front door of a smart lock.

"If the ring is stolen, then clients can block payments as soon as possible," says Yvonne Duits, involved in the development of the project on behalf of ABN AMRO. "The damage will at most be 25 euros as higher amounts require your pin."

ABN AMRO has done a number of test rounds with the ring directly linked to their bank account. The aim is to make the technology available to everyone by the end of 2017.