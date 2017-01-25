Report shows that only a third of immigrants pass integration exam

In order to be able to get a residence permit to stay in the Netherlands, one must first pass a compulsory integration exam testing one’s knowledge of the Dutch language and culture.

What the Dutch law states

In 2013, a law was passed making the immigrant responsible for organising and funding their own integration process, namely, paying for the exam and lessons.

Before the law came into effect, municipalities were responsible for making sure newcomers to the Netherlands integrated by using the allocated budget of 333 million euros towards the cost of courses. The budget has since then been slashed and courses have been transferred to the private sector.

Whilst immigrants are allowed to borrow up to 10 thousand euros for lessons, the loan only turns into a gift from the Dutch government if they pass the exam.

Dutch study shows

A study by the Netherlands General Court of Audit (Reken Kamer) has showed however, that only one third of immigrants who sit the exam, actually pass.

In the first half of 2013, only 33 percent of the 5.415 immigrants and refugees hoping to make the Netherlands their home, passed the exam within the three-year cut off.

50 percent did not manage to pass at all, and the others were issued an exemption or waiver from the government.

Additionally, only 2 percent managed to pass the exam at the higher level, which is far lower than the 20 percent that passed between 2007 and 2012.

The problem with finding Dutch courses

According to the report, the main problem is that those who come to the Netherlands without any knowledge of the language, struggle to find their way to a Dutch course in the first place.