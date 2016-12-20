Treitervlogger voted 2016 word of the year

Treitervlogger has been voted Van Dale’s Word of the Year (Woord van het jaar), scoring 35 percent of votes.

The term is used to describe a video blogger who makes short videos around his neighbourhood often with a mischievous twist, playing tricks on people generally for his own amusement.

Treitervlogger was coined after 19 year old video blogger (vlogger) Ismail Ilgun began making videos around his neighbourhood of Poelenburg in Zaandam, which often involved harassing and threatening young people.

Though he became notorious for his provocative videos, they eventually led to him being arrested for sedition.

The runners up

With more than 100.000 votes in total, Pokémonterreur (Pokémon terror) came second with 23 percent of the votes. It refers to Pokémon Go players that are considered a nuisance.

In third place was Trumpisme (Trumpism), referring to an extreme form of conservatism and mistrust in the state. The term was coined just after Donald Trump became president of The United States of America.

Honourable mentions

The following words also scored high during the Van Dale vote for the Word of the Year:

› Brexodus: A play on "exodus", which refers to companies that left Britain as a result of Brexit.

› Sjoemelzaad (Shoddy-seed): A word that refers to shoddy donor sperm.

› Mediaweigeraar (Media objector): Someone who has no faith in what traditional media is reporting.