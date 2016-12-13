[Winter 2016] ACCESS Magazine

ACCESS Magazine is a quarterly lifestyle publication written for and by the international community in the Netherlands. The magazine is published four times per year and aims to enlight, inform and connect all international expat readers.

About ACCESS magazine

ACCESS Magazine is published as both a printed copy, and in the shape of an e-zine. You can read the online version here.

Main theme : "Turn on to Dutch TV"

ACCESS Magazine 2016 is tackling the topic of Dutch television, such as the kinds of programmes that grace the screen, and the viewing habits of the Dutch.

Other topics that will be addressed include the inspiring world of Dutch dance, the varied wonders of Dutch breads and the island of Bonaire, a paradise once part of the Dutch Antilles where nowadays donkeys, flamingos and Dutch supermarkets make up the landscape.

Readers will also be challenged to identify some unrecognisable everyday tools that the Dutch swear by.