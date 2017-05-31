The IamExpat Spotter is a medium of news coverage; a channel between the expat community and a numbe...
Taking the reins of your financial health31 May 2017, by IamExpat Spotter
Beacon Financial Education regularly runs seminars in the Netherlands and other European territories, aiming to help expatriates organise their personal finances and educate them about retirement plans, personal lifestyle planning and wealth management.
Are you the type of person who just keeps on going, ignoring the signals of your body and/or mind, burying your head in the sand, and only considering your health once problems are starting to surface?
Or are you someone who takes care of their physical and mental health? By eating healthily, exercising regularly, getting enough rest and having frequent check-ups - all to avoid major problems later on in life?
Have you considered your financial health as well?
Financial health
Many people don’t spend time considering their future finances. They live in the now and focus on achieving short-term goals - like traveling the world, buying a car or a house - and they don’t yet think about being financially prepared for the future. After all, it's so far away.
However - like taking care of your personal health - it is important to take care of your financial situation. Like someone who turns to a Personal Trainer to get fit or healthy again, you can consult with a financial specialist.
A financial specialist can:
› Help you look into savings and investment options
› Assess possible risks
› Map pros and cons of the various roads to take
› Assist you with making a financial plan for the future
Once everything is set in place, you should have regular (annual) reviews of your finance portfolio, to ensure that you’re still on the right track and heading for the financial future you’ve pictured for yourself.
Taking the reins of your financial health
Beacon Financial Education helps those ready and willing to take control of their financial health.
Beacon Financial Education is your Personal Trainer when it comes to obtaining a financial education and becoming financially fit, all so you can make the well-informed financial decisions you and your family deserve.
Free Financial Awareness Seminars for expats
Many expatriates have attended one of Beacon’s frequently held free Financial Awareness Seminars throughout the Netherlands.
A finance professional walks you through expat finance related topics such as:
› Cross-border retirement planning
› (US FATCA compliant) investment strategies
› International life insurance possibilities
› Personal wealth management
› Lifestyle protect planning
› Inheritance tax planning education
The seminars will help you get control of your finances by providing the basics of expat finances and the answers to any questions you might have.
June event calendar
Before the summer break (July & August), there are still some Financial Awareness Seminars you can sign up for.
Beacon Financial Education and Blacktower Financial Management look forward to meeting you in June:
› Date: Tuesday 6 June
› Time: 6:30-8:30pm
› Venue: American International School of Rotterdam (AISR)
Verhulstlaan 21, Rotterdam, 3055 WJ
› Date: Wednesday 14 June
› Time: 7:30-9:30pm
› Venue: The Hub for Expats (hosted in collaboration with partner Holland Expat Center South)
Vestdijk 25, Eindhoven, 5611 CA
› Date: Wednesday 21 June
› Time: 7:30-9:30pm
› Venue: The Penthouse, De Haagse Toren
Rijswijkseplein 786, The Hague, 2516 LX
› Date: Thursday 22 June
› Time: 7:30-9:30pm
› Venue: De Groene Bocht
Keizersgracht 452, Amsterdam, 1016 GD
Are you ready to take the reins of your financial health? Be sure to reserve your seat in time before they are fully booked and pre-registration closes.
About Beacon Financial Education
Beacon Financial Education, a division of Beacon Global Group Europe B.V., was created with the purpose of providing individuals with the information they require to meet their need for financial control, stability and simplicity.
It doesn’t matter what stage of life you’re at - from recent graduates starting to contribute to a pension through to retirees.
There are always important financial decisions to be made that can greatly assist in fulfilling your dreams.
Beacon Financial Education does not provide financial, tax or legal advice. None of this information should be considered financial, tax or legal advice. You should consult your financial, tax or legal advisers for information concerning your own specific tax/legal situation.
