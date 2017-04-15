 
[Spring 2017] ACCESS Magazine

ACCESS Magazine is a quarterly lifestyle publication written for and by the international community in the Netherlands. The magazine is published four times per year and aims to enlighten, inform and connect all international expat readers.

ACCESS Magazine is published as both a printed copy, and in the shape of an e-zine. You can read the online version here.

Main theme : New beginnings for migrants

This spring, ACCESS Magazine 2017 is tackling the topic of migration as a common denominator within the international community in the Netherlands.

Most internationals have moved here by choice, yet many have moved for harsher, more unfortunate reasons, with little idea of what lies ahead.

See a thorough update on the status of these migrants, including stories from those with first-hand experience, and examples of promising civic programmes.

Other topics that will be addressed include the merits and annoyances of the Dutch street organ, a presentation on the province of Zeeland, a new option for group therapy in English and the winners of the first Our View photo contest, with the theme "movement".

About ACCESS

ACCESS is a not-for-profit organisation that supports the international community in the Netherlands.

It is staffed by an enthusiastic team of around 115 volunteers from more than 35 countries, all of whom are trained to provide comprehensive information, advice and support, and who are empathetic to the experience of internationals.


