Need legal advice? GMW advocaten works with expats ...

Whatever your issues may be, from family to work or property, you may need assistance in understanding Dutch law for business or even personal matters.

Since 2006, GMW advocaten has been providing legal guidance to the expat community in the Netherlands via the Legal Expat Desk - the first expat-dedicated service at a Dutch law firm.

Relating to expats

With lawyers who have been expats themselves, GMW has a strong understanding of the issues expats can face.

Their legal experts work together in teams, using their extensive personal and professional experience to deliver the best possible solutions. In this way, GMW can provide service and guidance in more than one field of expertise.

Areas of legal expertise

GMW advocaten’s lawyers offer their services in the following areas:

› Family and inheritance law

Family law involves human relationships and their related legal aspects. The separation of partners, acknowledging a child, custody, adoption, name change, or acting on behalf of an ill family member are all examples of (international) family law which can sometimes deeply affect your personal life.

A special part of family law is inheritance. If, after the death of a partner, family member or relative, you are one of the heirs, it is important to know what your legal position is.

› Employment and pension law

For many years, GMW advocaten has been assisting employers and employees in various fields of (international) employment law. Their specialists work in areas such as employment contracts, dismissal, the 30% rule, working conditions and the probationary period.

The firm also assists several parties within the field of pensions, including employers, employees, their (former) spouses, pensioners and pension funds. Furthermore, their experienced lawyers can help you with matters ranging from business-related visas to applying for citizenship.

› Entrepreneurs and insolvency law

GMW advocaten has been assisting entrepreneurs in business-related fields of law for many years. They also assist companies or individuals within the field of liability law.

