Language learning made easy at UvA Talen

Language learning made easy at UvA Talen16 December 2016, by IamExpat Spotter
Are you based in Amsterdam and do you want to improve your language skills?
UvA Talen offers a wide range of fast-paced and communicative courses in Dutch, English and nine other languages, ranging from elementary to advanced level!
Group language courses
UvA Talen offers group courses in Dutch, English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Swedish and Arabic. UvA Talen’s evening courses commence three times a year and include all 11 languages.
In these courses, students work on their listening, speaking, reading, writing and grammar skills, and rapidly build up their vocabulary.
UvA Talen uses high-quality, accredited teaching methods that have been proven successful through many years of experience with carefully selected and up-to-date resources and materials.
For those who want to improve their Dutch or English in a short period of time, UvA Talen offers intensive daytime courses, starting every four weeks.
The next round of daytime and evening courses will start in January 2017.
Summer edition courses
Every summer, you can join one of UvA Talen’s daytime courses to learn a new language in a fast and fun way.
All summer courses take place in June, July and August and consist of 10 to 20 classes to be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Check all language levels and starting dates, or enrol for a group course!
Tailor-made courses
In addition to regular language courses, UvA Talen offers tailor-made courses designed to suit specific needs and individual schedules.
These include industry-specific corporate courses, individual programmes and courses in preparation for international exams. Because the individual courses are tailor-made to meet a client’s particular requirements, the possibilities are endless.
Request a quote, or contact UvA Talen directly for more information about tailor-made courses.
UvA Talen inTense
UvA Talen inTense uses the full immersion principle for people who want to improve their language skills quickly and effectively.
Working one-on-one, participants are immersed in an intensive, dynamic programme that combines classes with daily lunches accompanied by a teacher, as well as a study-related excursion.
This enables participants to develop thorough and practical language skills in a very short time.
For more information visit UvA Talen inTense.
About UvA Talen
UvA Talen is the independent language centre of the University of Amsterdam, serving expats from around the world.
Each year over 2.000 students complete one or more courses at UvA Talen, earning a certificate for an internationally recognised language level.
Want to get an idea of your current level? Try the free language test on the UvA Talen website!
UvA Talen contact details
For more info visit the UvA Talen website or:
› Send them an email
› Call +31 (0) 20 525 46 37
› Follow UvA Talen on Facebook
› Visit in person at Roetersstraat 25, 1018 WB Amsterdam (near metrostation Weesperplein, trams 7, 9 & 10)
