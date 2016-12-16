Language learning made easy at UvA Talen

For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes

Are you based in Amsterdam and do you want to improve your language skills?

UvA Talen offers a wide range of fast-paced and communicative courses in Dutch, English and nine other languages, ranging from elementary to advanced level!

Group language courses

UvA Talen offers group courses in Dutch, English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Swedish and Arabic. UvA Talen’s evening courses commence three times a year and include all 11 languages.

In these courses, students work on their listening, speaking, reading, writing and grammar skills, and rapidly build up their vocabulary.

UvA Talen uses high-quality, accredited teaching methods that have been proven successful through many years of experience with carefully selected and up-to-date resources and materials.

For those who want to improve their Dutch or English in a short period of time, UvA Talen offers intensive daytime courses, starting every four weeks.

The next round of daytime and evening courses will start in January 2017.

Summer edition courses

Every summer, you can join one of UvA Talen’s daytime courses to learn a new language in a fast and fun way.

All summer courses take place in June, July and August and consist of 10 to 20 classes to be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Check all language levels and starting dates, or enrol for a group course!

Tailor-made courses

In addition to regular language courses, UvA Talen offers tailor-made courses designed to suit specific needs and individual schedules.

These include industry-specific corporate courses, individual programmes and courses in preparation for international exams. Because the individual courses are tailor-made to meet a client’s particular requirements, the possibilities are endless.

Request a quote, or contact UvA Talen directly for more information about tailor-made courses.



