What are your dreams for the future?

Beacon Financial Education regularly runs seminars in the Netherlands and other European territories, aiming to help expatriates organise their personal finances and educate them about retirement plans, personal lifestyle planning and wealth management.

Through these seminars, Beacon wants to help expats make solid and well-informed financial decisions that will support the achievement of their future dreams.

Preparing for the future

We all get caught up in our day-to-day activities, going to work, bringing the kids to school, meeting with friends, spending time in the gym or on our hobbies.

We all dream about our future, about how we see ourselves in 10 or 20 years. Career-wise. Family-wise. But how often do you take the time to actually sit down and make a plan? To write down what you want to achieve and how to do it?

Do you assess your finances regularly? Do you frequently check with a financial adviser to see if that imaginative, desired future is within reach with your current pension, investment and savings plan?

The fact is, many people don’t. That future dream, whether it is college for your future or small children or your own retirement, is too far away for most of us. So, we postpone financial planning for the future. And in the meantime, we lose important time.

Take the reins: educate yourself!

Beacon Financial Education’s aim is to help expats and internationals with the first steps of financial planning. Beacon gives expats direction on where to go for financial advice, and what the most important things are to consider when planning for the future and when discussing finances with financial, tax or legal advisors.

To assist expats and internationals to become more financial literate, Beacon Financial Education regularly organises Financial Awareness Seminars throughout the Netherlands.

Earlier this month Beacon Global Group announced a strategic partnership with Blacktower Financial Management International (BFMI), to support (American) expatriates living in the Netherlands with financial products, planning and investment advice. In addition, BFMI will co-host BFE’s Financial Awareness Seminars in the Netherlands.

On 7 February, the first seminar was hosted at Blacktower’s office in Rijswijk (near The Hague). It was a successful joint venture, and many joint events will follow in the next few months.

Free Financial Awareness Seminars for expats

The no-obligation Financial Awareness Seminars are open to American expatriates, as well as expats of other nationalities. They cover topics such as cross-border retirement strategies, protection and lifestyle planning, wealth management, and (US FATCA compliant) investment and tax strategies.

After an informative presentation, there will be a Q&A to answer all of your questions.

Beacon Financial Education and Blacktower Financial Management look forward to meeting you in March:

› Date: Thursday 2 March

› Time: 7:30-9:30pm

› Venue: De Groene Bocht

Keizersgracht 452, Amsterdam, 1016 GD

› Date: Wednesday 15 March

› Time: 7:30-9:30pm

› Venue: The Hub for Expats

Vestdijk 25, Eindhoven, 5611 CA