Easy and stress-free: filing your 2016 Dutch tax return with Blue Umbrella

The tax season is here! It's time to file your Dutch income tax return for 2016.

The Dutch tax system can be confusing, and finding out if you are eligible for any refunds can be hard. However, getting your tax return completed does not need to be complicated or expensive.

Blue Umbrella can do this for you making it easy, stress-free and affordable.

Filing your tax return in the Netherlands

Every individual in the Netherlands has to go through the process of filing his or her income tax as requested by the Dutch Tax Office. This includes everyone who is employed here or who receives benefits, and there are multiple scenarios where you may be eligible for a tax refund.

Depending on your circumstances, you might be able to apply for tax credits or be eligible for deductible items like mortgage rebates (hypotheekrenteaftrek), study costs, medical expenses or special childcare costs. Blue Umbrella can do the work for you, and figure out how much money you are due to get back.

Income tax has to be filed before or on April 30, 2017. However, when you register with Blue Umbrella you automatically qualify for an extension: October 1, 2017. There's no need to worry about missing the deadline!

About Blue Umbrella

With almost 10 years experience with the Dutch tax system, Blue Umbrella is the English-speaking intermediary between expats and the Dutch Tax Office, professionally arranging everything from income tax filing and childcare allowances to SME and payroll.

The Blue Tax service

Blue Umbrella offers an efficient and user-friendly online platform where individuals, couples and those who are self-employed can easily deal with Dutch tax matters.

Blue Tax is the tax return filing service from Blue Umbrella. The people behind the company are all qualified tax professionals who know the Dutch tax system inside out.