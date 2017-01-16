Most people who hold a Dutch passport are unaware of the strict conditions that come with it. Unlike other countries in the EU, Austria and the Netherlands are the only two that do not currently allow dual nationality.

In a globalised world, where work migration and expat culture is becoming increasingly popular, laws regarding nationality in the Netherlands can come across as rather limiting for some.

Eelco Keij of political party D66, who is running for a seat in the House of Representatives (de Tweede Kamer) in the upcoming March 15, 2017 election, explains why.

Who is Eelco Keij

Eelco Keij has been active in politics his entire career, and is a non-profit fundraiser by profession. He has lived abroad for many years, 10 of which were spent in New York, where he met his American wife.

During his time there, he also became a US citizen, and discovered that attaining dual nationality for most Dutch abroad can prove to be extremely difficult based on an archaic Dutch law, which states that when one voluntarily adopts a second nationality, the first (Dutch) nationality will automatically be lost.

Over the course of five years, Eelco discovered many other issues faced by Dutch expats abroad, that those living in the Netherlands are unaffected by.

Eelco thus began his political journey with an online petition calling for the relaxation of Dutch dual citizenship laws that drew over 26.000 signatures from Dutch expats abroad, and was able to attract attention from not only the Dutch press, but also political parties.

For this reason, Eelco has decided to run for a place in the House of Representatives with political party D66. He is, until now, the only candidate lobbying for the rights of Dutch people living abroad, as well as expats in the Netherlands considering naturalization.

He will need 16.000 preferential votes to get his seat, regardless of how many D66 get.

The International Dutch Campaign

There are over one million Dutch living outside of the Netherlands, which amounts to about 6 percent of the entire population, yet the Dutch political system in The Hague does little to recognise them. In fact, on various issues The Hague has actively worked against them.

In response, Eelco Keij has formed a campaign entitled The International Dutch Campaign (Internationale Nederlanders Campagne) in order to address the rights of four main target groups.

› Dutch nationals abroad

The first group are Dutch nationals working abroad across various fields in many different countries. Many of them are married or live with non-Dutch partners ("mixed international families").

› Families in the Netherlands

The second group applies to similar families who have returned to the Netherlands from a different country, or those that have simply formed their families whilst living in the Netherlands.

› Friends and relatives

The third group are Dutch friends and relatives, living in the Netherlands, that are indirectly affected by the current Dutch legislation regarding Dutch living abroad. Think of parents that fall sick, and then their children - unknowingly having lost their Dutch citizenship - find out they can only go back to their home country for a maximum of 3 months to take care of their parents.

› Internationally-minded Dutch

The last group are, of course, Dutch people in the Netherland whose lives resemble those who think and act internationally. For example, their work might take them across borders, and they may value cross-cultural exchange.

These four groups make up what Eelco calls the "Internationale Nederlanders".

It is worth noting that even Dutch citizens who currently hold dual-nationality and live outside the EU, could unexpectedly lose their Dutch citizenship. If they do not renew their passports in time, the Dutch State regards this as implicit consent to give up citizenship: again, automatic, immediate and without warning.

Difficulties faced by Dutch expats abroad

Over the past four years, the current PvdA-VVD government has taken various measures that have negatively impacted Dutch citizens living abroad, even if indirectly.

For example, they have downsized consulates and embassies making it more difficult or even financially unviable for people to obtain or renew their passports.

They have also greatly reduced the number of subsidies that provide for example, language courses to the children of Dutch families abroad.