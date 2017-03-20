Broadstreet: Financial advice for international companies

The IamExpat Spotter is a medium of news coverage; a channel between the expat community and a numbe...
Broadstreet: Financial advice for international companies20 March 2017, by IamExpat Spotter
Are you thinking about moving your company to the Netherlands, or are you interested in hiring expats? If so, Broadstreet and their 25 years of experience in providing specialist tax and accountancy services to international companies are sure to come in handy.
What Broadstreet can do for your company
The Netherlands has always been an interesting destination for foreign companies. Not only is the country’s main airport, Schiphol, a convenient hub for intercontinental flights, but it also has a friendly tax climate and a welcoming attitude towards English speakers.
If your company has international aspirations, you might wonder about double taxation rules, or which legal form to choose.
Broadstreet can help you determine what business structure will work best for your company, and they can assist you with the next big step: how to bring your employees to the Netherlands.
Broadstreet works together with immigration lawyers and notaries to ensure your employees are legally working in the Netherlands, and that you will benefit from all the relevant tax advantages. They can also inform you on the split payroll method and international payroll tax issues.
Broadstreet goes the extra mile
Once your company is up and running and has expanded substantially, Broadstreet can still be of service to you.
Broadstreet can:
› Give advice on HR related issues
› Give advice on immigration issues
› Organise income tax courses for your employees, to make them aware of their tax liability
› Help your employees understand their payslip
Hiring an expat
It's not just companies from abroad who are hiring expats. Local companies are also interested in hiring the best people for the job, regardless of their nationality. But what are the consequences of hiring an expat?
Broadstreet can advise companies on contracts, as well as permits, the 30% tax ruling and income tax returns.
The highly skilled migrant worker scheme
Broadstreet also assists companies in hiring expats under the highly skilled migrant scheme, when they don't have sponsorship status with the IND, or if they choose to send one or more of their employees to the Netherlands to test the market before setting up shop here.
The team behind Broadstreet
Broadstreet has proven itself to be an indispensable advisor for many companies operating internationally.
The Broadstreet team consists of managing partners Robert Bosma and Patricia van der Hut, both tax advisors with many years of international experience. The rest of the team includes tax advisors, administration consultants and payroll specialists.
Clients enjoy full financial service in the total package, taking into account all financial aspects of their situation to make sure that all individual needs are met.
Contact details
If you would like to know how Broadstreet can assist you and your company, you are more than welcome to give them a call or stop by for a visit:
› Address: Herengracht 500
1017 CB Amsterdam
› Phone: +31 (0)20 262 43 00
› Mail: info@broadstreet
