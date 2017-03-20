Broadstreet: Financial advice for international companies

Are you thinking about moving your company to the Netherlands, or are you interested in hiring expats? If so, Broadstreet and their 25 years of experience in providing specialist tax and accountancy services to international companies are sure to come in handy.

What Broadstreet can do for your company

The Netherlands has always been an interesting destination for foreign companies. Not only is the country’s main airport, Schiphol, a convenient hub for intercontinental flights, but it also has a friendly tax climate and a welcoming attitude towards English speakers.

If your company has international aspirations, you might wonder about double taxation rules, or which legal form to choose.

Broadstreet can help you determine what business structure will work best for your company, and they can assist you with the next big step: how to bring your employees to the Netherlands.

Broadstreet works together with immigration lawyers and notaries to ensure your employees are legally working in the Netherlands, and that you will benefit from all the relevant tax advantages. They can also inform you on the split payroll method and international payroll tax issues.

Broadstreet goes the extra mile

Once your company is up and running and has expanded substantially, Broadstreet can still be of service to you.

Broadstreet can:

› Give advice on HR related issues

› Give advice on immigration issues

› Organise income tax courses for your employees, to make them aware of their tax liability

› Help your employees understand their payslip

Hiring an expat

It's not just companies from abroad who are hiring expats. Local companies are also interested in hiring the best people for the job, regardless of their nationality. But what are the consequences of hiring an expat?