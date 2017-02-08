Blacktower Financial Management Group and Beacon Global Group announce strategic agreement in The Netherlands

The IamExpat Spotter is a medium of news coverage; a channel between the expat community and a numbe...
Blacktower Financial Management Group and Beacon Global Group announce strategic agreement in The Netherlands08 February 2017, by IamExpat Spotter
Blacktower Financial Management International and Beacon Global Group today announced a strategic agreement to support the more than 45,000 Americans living in The Netherlands with financial planning and investment advice.
Financial planning and investing for Americans has become harder in recent years with the IRS & FATCA causing Americans to be unwelcome at many financial institutions. It’s caused difficulty opening bank accounts, closed U.S. brokerage accounts, complex and changing tax codes, confused & fearful financial advisors; and few quality investment options.
There are now other investment options, such as the X-Note®, for Americans to invest in that should solve both their investment choices and more easily meet their tax reporting obligations. Blacktower advisers throughout The Netherlands will be helping them with their local investment choices as well as referring them to licensed advisers in the U.S. to ensure a holistic approach to their investment and retirement portfolios.
Paul Brown, Group Director - Blacktower Financial Management Group said: "The synergy between our two organizations means that we can now offer American expatriates truly global service, at a time when their financial planning options have become increasingly limited as a result of FATCA. While many financial institutions are now unwilling to accept American clients and are even closing accounts, our cooperation with Beacon Global Group means we can fully assist non-resident Americans with all their financial planning requirements, both whilst abroad and when they return home."
Robert Rigby-Hall, President - Beacon Global Group said: "We are very fortunate to have identified a wonderful team of financial advisers in The Netherlands who have a strong reputation for meeting the needs of their current international clients. Given the global mobility of many Americans overseas, we are excited to be working with them as part of our network designed to provide seamless local country - U.S. expertise."
About Blacktower Financial Management Group
The Blacktower Group was formed in 1986 to provide independent wealth management advice and a bespoke service for both individual and corporate clients. In 1996, Blacktower expanded offshore and opened its first office in the Algarve, Portugal during 2000. Blacktower Financial Management (International) Ltd (BFMI) was formed in 2003 and incorporated in Gibraltar, where the BFMI Head Office is situated.
BFMI now has offices throughout Europe and is continuing with its expansion program. We guarantee, whatever financial planning services you require, you’ll get the same high level of professionalism and attention. We also have Consultants throughout our offices in Europe who as well as speaking English, also speak Spanish, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, French and Italian.
About Beacon Global Group
Beacon Global Group is uniquely positioned at the center of global relationships with banks, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists and financial planners, all with the desire to grow their businesses through serving the unique needs of Americans where ever they are in the world. We partner with Independent Financial Advisers in reaching American clients through our network relationships, training, marketing, and social media.
For further press information contact Janice Diaz:
› Tel: +1 917 971 8881 or +31 6 5773 7717
› Email: JaniceDiaz@BeaconGlobalGroup.com
