I could be sitting with a group of friends, talking, laughing, eating, having a great time. But somehow I feel as though I’m not really there. I don’t feel like I’m ever fully enjoying myself. It feels like something is missing, and that something is me.

Reasons for feeling lonely

Feeling lonely around others can be difficult and confusing. You may also feel isolated. If you cannot connect with yourself, you may have difficulty relating to others. In conversations, you may feel that people don’t really listen to you, or you may feel overlooked and unappreciated in your personal and professional relationships.

Often, any hope for having meaningful relationships diminishes in these moments. This loneliness is often accompanied or exacerbated by a feeling of purposelessness or even restlessness.

Without a focus of what you want from relationships, from yourself and your life, you may feel transient and empty. For expats who have a transient lifestyle anyway, having a strong internal anchor becomes even more crucial!

Steps to feeling better

Here are some strategies you can use to help you feel better.

› Build your self-esteem

Yes, you can become more confident! The underlying cause of habitual loneliness is often lack of self-esteem.

Start a journal: at the end of each day, note the achievements you feel proudest of; these don’t have to be big: perhaps you got to a meeting on time, or made a phone call you’ve been putting off. After only one month, if you go back and review the pages, I guarantee you will be amazed by your qualities and accomplishments.

› Change your body language

If you feel invisible, small or insignificant around others, chances are that your body language reinforces this. It’s a vicious cycle! Think about it. Which person are you more likely to be drawn to: someone who stands up straight and tall, speaks clearly, and looks others squarely in the face, or someone who hunches over, mumbles, and avoids making eye contact?