Nothing sinks the heart more than walking out of the station to find your bike is missing. The question is, was it stolen or was it seized?

The Netherlands is best known for their bike culture. In recent years, the growing population of bikes, particularly in and around main stations, has grown to insurmountable levels.

In 2012, government initiatives started to warn people about where they could legally park their bikes, yet if you're new to the Netherlands, the thought of not being able to park your bike anywhere, could come as quite a surprise.

The law around parking your bike ​

Believe it or not, each city has their own specific rules, along with certain areas around the city that are considered red zones of caution. These laws were put into place to regulate vastly congested areas as well as avoid any hazards from potentially taking place.



As a rule of thumb, if your bike is not parked in designated areas, such as the main station’s bike garage or locked up to a bike stand, it will get a sticker. In most cases, you will get a mere 30 minutes from the time the sticker is placed on your bike, to move it.

Unfortunately, most people do not return to their bikes in time, granting the city council permission to take your bike to the not-so-local bicycle depot.



Even if you have parked your bike legally, you should also be aware that bikes are only allowed to be parked for a duration of seven consecutive days at a time before they get a warning label. In this instance, the owner has two days to remove the bike before it gets sent to the depot.



It is worth noting that bikes with a motor have their own designated areas which are not shared with normal bicycles. It may appear that you can park your bike next to a moped, but you’ll soon find that it may just get lifted there as well. In these areas, there are signposts, though above eye-level and therefore not the most obvious place to look.

Getting your bike back

Once you notice your bike is missing you need to figure out whether it has been stolen or whether it has in fact been taken by the city council.

Luckily, the Verloren of Gevonden website is dedicated to listing all bikes that have been found along with the date and location it was taken, a description of the bike, lock and any features that make it stand out, the frame number, and where to go to get it back.

Unfortunately, most of the depots are situated outside of town and thus, require some travelling. Once you get there, you need to make sure that you have a valid form of identification and a Dutch bank card as most depots will not accept cash.