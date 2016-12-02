Child vaccinations in the Netherlands

If you are moving to the Netherlands from abroad with your children, vaccinations may be something you need to think about in addition to organising health insurance.

Countries around the world have different policies on child immunisation, including different schedules for when children should receive each vaccine from birth. In the EU alone, there is no consistency between the member states, leaving it up to the parent to investigate.

The laws in Netherlands

In the Netherlands, vaccinations are not compulsory, they are however recommended. Whilst parents have a choice, the government has started an initiative to educate parents in the Netherlands about vaccinations and has made it mandatory for parents to inform the daycare centres and schools of their decision.

Immunisation programme

In the Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, known as the Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu (RIVM) is responsible for immunisation and there is an extensive inoculation plan for children who are born here.

The National Immunisation Programme includes protecting children from 12 potentially dangerous diseases:

› Diphtheria (D)

› Pertussis (whooping cough) (aP)

› Tetanus (T)

› Polio (IPV)

› Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

› Pneumococcal disease (PCV)

› Hepatitis B (HBV)

› Mumps (M)

› Measles (M)

› Rubella (German measles) (R)

› Meningococcal disease (MenC)

› Human papillomavirus (HPV)

For children in the Netherlands, all vaccinations are free and the schedule starts as early as six to nine weeks and continues at regular intervals; three months, four months, 11 months, 14 months, four years, nine years, and 12 years. A detailed schedule of vaccines can be found on the RIVM website.

Coming from Abroad

If you are coming from abroad with your children, it may be that you followed a different immunisation schedule for them in your home country. In this case, the RIVM suggests that you seek medical advice to ensure that your child is given an equal opportunity to receive adequate protection. If you relocated from another country in the EU, you can compare schedules and recommended vaccinations in the Netherlands with your own country via a comparison website created by the EU.

The vaccination debate

The topic of vaccinations has received much media attention, particularly in the States where vaccinations are now mandatory. The debate is a highly heated one. In 2014, there was a conference, The State of Health of Vaccinations in the EU, held in Italy to talk about vaccination programmes in Europe. As a result the European Vaccine Action Plan 2015-2020 was put into place.