Broadstreet has been advising professionals, entrepreneurs and expats on reaching their personal and financial goals for over 25 years. In this article, they explain how tax works on your worldwide assets.

As a resident of the Netherlands, you are most likely aware of having to pay tax on your income. For those of you who are in employment, the tax is taken out of your monthly pay by your employer and transferred to the tax authorities.

In addition to the tax on your salary, you may also be subject to tax on your assets. You have to report this tax yourself, there is no automatic deduction.

Income tax system

The Dutch tax system consists of the following boxes:

› Box 1: income from work and dwellings

› Box 2: income from substantial shareholdings

› Box 3: income from savings and investments

Many expats are aware of having to pay tax on savings and investments, but not everybody is clear on what needs to be reported and how the taxation takes place.

What you need to report

As a resident, you are subject to taxation on your worldwide savings and investments, regardless of where the assets are situated. The assets that must be reported are:

› Savings

› Investments accounts

› Cash savings

› Real estate

› Assets transferred into trust funds (subject to specific regulations)

For some assets, exemptions are applicable. For instance, real estate situated outside of the Netherlands will have to be reported in your Dutch tax return, but a double taxation relief will be applicable due to the fact that most tax treaties allocate the right to levy tax on real estate to the country where the real estate is situated.

Unlike many other countries, Dutch tax is levied on the assumption that you can have a certain return on your investment, not on the actual return. The actual return, such as interest, dividends, rent or capital gains, remains untaxed.

Tax free savings

Every tax resident is entitled to 25.000 euros of tax free savings. For 2017, the assumed return on your savings and investments is:

Value of savings and investments Assumed return > 25.000 - < 100.000 euros 2,87% > 100.000 - < 1.000.000 euros 4,6% > 1.000.000 euros 5,39%



The assumed return is taxed against 30% income tax. The reference date to determine your savings and investments is January 1 of each year.

Example 1:

You have an investment portfolio of 50.000 euros and a savings account of 20.000 euros.

Your total savings and investments come to 70.000 euros, of which 25.000 euros is tax free. For the remaining amount of 45.000 euros, an assumed return of 1.291 euros is taken into account.