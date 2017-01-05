How to have a supportive talk with a loved one

Depressive disorders, anxiety disorders or comorbidity of the two are global and growing mental health problems. You might even personally know someone who struggles daily with these adversities.

Nevertheless, many people still find it difficult to understand what these mental disorders really are or know what to say to adequately support their friend or loved one.

Unsupportive remarks

Unfortunately, there are still many misconceptions out there too, which may lead to a lack of empathy and an expressed callousness. Even if these remarks are unintentional, many depressed or anxious individuals might perceive the remarks as negative and may make them feel worse.

Before we get into how to be more supportive, let’s name a few common unsupportive or anger-provoking phrases, which one should avoid uttering:

› "Cheer up"

› "Chill-out"

› "Stop feeling sorry for yourself"

› "You brought it on yourself"

› "What are you depressed about?"

› "Stop thinking about it, just think positively"

› "Many people are worse off than you and they are not depressed..."

Dismissive sentences like these humiliate, paralyse and belittle one’s emotional pain, thus diminishing one’s sense of self even more.

How can you be more supportive?

First of all, and perhaps a given, treat your friend or loved one as an individual, who deserves respect, dignity and compassion. Each situation and individual is unique and may have different needs at certain points in time.

Regardless of this, we all want to be loved, cared for and feel like we belong and are important, so let’s start from there. Continue your approach by actively listening to the other person.

How to actively listen?

Start by keeping eye contact, open your body posture, lean in a little towards your loved one, nod, and use a friendly, calm tone of voice. Let your body language communicate that you are genuinely interested in having the conversation and are fully attentive.

Focus on the speaker’s perspective, needs and feelings. Avoid being dismissive and judgemental of the expressed thoughts and feelings.

Ask open questions if you do not understand something or are uncertain about the way you understood it, e.g. "Could you explain what you mean by..." or “How did that make you feel?” Paraphrasing the message you hear makes the other person feel more understood.

Listen to your gut reaction. It will help release memories of when you had a similar feeling or experience and that will help you empathise more. Acknowledge the emotions felt, even if you disagree or do not understand them. These feelings are personal and subjective, which originate from how the other person perceives things, not how you do.