St. Patrick’s Day events in the Netherlands, 2017...

Enjoy Irish culture without crossing the sea. Find out where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Netherlands!

St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day, which is on March 17, is known for a day of copious alcohol consumption, originating from the lift on the Christian Lent restrictions.

However, there is much more to this holiday that celebrates Irish culture. It commemorates the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and the death of the country's patron saint.

St. Patrick's in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, you can also find celebrations in the form of festivals, ceilidhs (folk music and dancing), the wearing of green clothes and shamrocks. Here are some places where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day:

› St. Patrick’s Festival, Amsterdam

March 17-18, Splendor Music Centre

St. Patrick's Festival Amsterdam is a two-day long festival that has something for everyone, young and old. With exclusive Irish concerts, céilí (Irish dancing) sessions, music workshops, live traditional Irish music and a workshop by Irish animator Rory O'Conway from the Academy Award winning movie Song of the Sea, this is a cultural experience not to be missed!

Top Irish musicians will be performing, among others internationally renowned pianist Barry Douglas and Kíla's bodhrán master and singer/composer Rónán Ó Snodaigh.





YouTube video by Grote Markt Den Haag