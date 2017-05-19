Tips to overcome loneliness when it knocks at your door

We all experience loneliness at some point in life. Expats in particular may be confronted with it more often, due to the inevitable changes and goodbyes of being a global nomad. Vivian shines a light on loneliness and offers some practical ways to overcome it.

What is loneliness?

Loneliness is an emotional state in which a person experiences a powerful feeling of emptiness and isolation.

Loneliness is a universal human emotion, yet it is both complex and unique to each individual. Our experience may differ:

"Loneliness is not about being alone, it is the feeling that no one cares"

"Loneliness is not having a tribe, whether social or professional, who I can connect with over shared values"

"As much as I love living around and exploring the world, there are times when I long for one place to call home, one place where all the people I love are at least relatively close to me"

"I think I was born with this feeling of loneliness, which I feel even when I am around my family or friends or colleagues"

What leads to loneliness?

Many factors can cause a sense of loneliness. For example, according to research by psychologist and neuroscientist John Cacioppo, loneliness may strongly be connected to genetics.

Expats won’t be surprised to hear that situational factors, like geographical isolation or moving to a new location, can contribute to loneliness, as can relationship break-ups, the death of someone significant in their lives, or having difficulty making friends in a new location.

The path to finding the right relationship or life partner can feel lonely at times - and we can also feel lonely in a relationship when our needs change or are not being met. We can also feel lonely as we transition into a new stage of life (e.g. empty nest).

We can become deeply lonely if we feel we cannot reveal our true selves, whether to our family or in society. Or if we struggle to let others in and tend to put up a wall to protect ourselves...

Loneliness can also come hand in hand with depression and may be more frequent if we struggle with low self-esteem.

How long will I feel this way?

When loneliness is situational, it is usually temporary. As we heal from a loss or take steps to connect with a new place or new people, the loneliness starts to dissipate.

Where deeper issues exist - for example, if we can’t be alone at all - we may feel like loneliness is a more constant part of our lives, a recurring theme.

No matter the reason for our loneliness, or how long we've been feeling this way, there are steps we can take to begin to feel better, day by day.