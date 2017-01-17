Life, love and learning as a newcomer to the Netherlands

Taalthuis teaches you to speak, read and write Dutch in a relaxed and enjoyable manner. Because learning is done best when it’s fun.

I’m grateful to have this opportunity to share my personal experiences of Dutch culture and of life as an au pair in the Netherlands.

It exposed me to a variety of life skills and has sharpened my knowledge of different cultures.

The beginning of something new

In 1999, I started planning to leave everything I’d ever known in my homeland of South Africa, and set off to the Netherlands as an au pair.

It was exciting, yet scary at the same time, but I took that leap of faith into the unknown.

In 2000 I boarded the aeroplane. There’s a first time for everything, they say. My first time on an aeroplane, my first time away from my beloved family and out of my country.

The flight and everything went smooth. It was the beginning of something new. I smiled, my heart pounded, but this is what I was going to do.

Unexpected differences

I was coming to the Netherlands on a cultural exchange program, which had placed me in the small town of Uden, in the south of the country, where I was responsible for three girls.

When I started life in the Netherlands there were plenty of new things to adjust to and understand. Of course, there were often misunderstandings, some of the earliest occurring in quite unexpected areas!

Sober habits and new vocab

When I arrived in the Netherlands, I had to be tested for tuberculosis. On arrival at the blood testing station, the nurse asked me whether I was nuchter. How dare she question at 8 o'clock in the morning whether I was drunk!

Nugter in Afrikaans means "sober". How was I to know that in Dutch it means "on an empty stomach"? In such cases, a crash course in Dutch vocabulary can make a big difference.

Deciphering dialects

The Dutch language also has its own dialects, which can often lead to funny misunderstandings. For example, for a long time, I believed pieperdienst meant to pick potatoes at night.

Why the confusion? Because in the south of the Netherlands, the word pieper is used for potatoes. I later found out that one could be called for duty via beeper (pieper).

Navigating Dutch cycling culture

The Dutch might tell you that you can cycle everywhere in the Netherlands, however it’s not entirely true. One beautiful sunny day I was feeling rather adventurous and confident, so I decided to cycle into town.

I consider myself to be good with directions, so I followed the normal automobile route. Trucks and cars were honking and flashing their headlights at me. I gathered that I might be cycling just a little too close for comfort to the busy traffic.

All the attention made me decide to jump off my bicycle and head home through the grass fields.

When I told my host family about my day, they were shocked and relieved that I was still alive. It turned out that I had been cycling on an 80km p/h road which was not meant for cyclists, instead of the completely separate bike path.

For me, this was a lesson well learnt on Dutch cycling culture and how different it can be from your home culture.

Hands-on dads

On my cultural exchange program in Uden I was responsible for three girls: Sophie, aged six months, Lisa, who was four years old, and Anne, who was six.