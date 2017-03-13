Learn how to speak a new language with confidence

My Name is Mario and I have been a sales and marketing manager at Berlitz for the last six years. At this point in my life I have no problem speaking and writing in English with our clients, but years ago it was a struggle that I thought I would never surmount.

One day, I met a colleague from Denmark named Christina who spoke five languages - and all of them fluently!

I was impressed and daunted, but I overcame my fears and asked her in my broken English how she had accomplished such a feat. She smiled and said, "By doing what you're doing right now. I got out there and spoke each language".

We went for a coffee - which, admittedly, had been one of the reasons I approached her in the first place - and she gave me a few tips on how to learn English. Tips that really work.

Jump in feet first

My first problem was that I was afraid to use my language skills outside of my language course. I didn't think I had a high enough level of English to use in my daily life. But Christina told me to dive in!

By leaving my comfort zone, my skills improved significantly because I actually put them to use. It was the only way I could improve them.

Learn relevant vocabulary

Christina suggested I concentrate on marketing vocabulary, so now I can express my ideas and opinions clearly and precisely. But it didn’t stop there. I enjoy cooking, so I focussed on words relevant to the culinary arts.

It didn't take long before it was easy to talk about what was going on in the kitchen. I find the topic to be a great conversation starter - both in my personal and professional life.

Watch movies without subtitles

Subtitles can be a big help, but forcing myself to really listen to the dialogue vastly improved my ability to understand and use English vocabulary.

Sing out loud

I have a horrible singing voice. But singing along with my favourite songs helped me gain a better grasp of English pronunciation. With no one around to listen, who cares if my pitch is bad!