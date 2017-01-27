How Time Differs across Cultures

Time is something we all share… but how we perceive and manage our time differs greatly across cultures. So how can we, as expats, adapt to these different definitions of time? And is it possible to keep our own values around time and still experience harmony in a "time different" culture or when cooperating in a diverse group?

Different definitions of time

Have you ever been sitting on a train ready to depart, only to find that it leaves late? Have you ever rushed to get to a meeting on time and ended up waiting for the other person? Or do you tend to be the one who arrives late?

If you interpret being late as a sign of disrespect, you might find yourself feeling frequently disappointed if you live in another culture or work in an international environment. However, it could be that the culture around you simply understands time differently!

My time vs. your time

It helps to know that different cultures have different expectations or assign different meanings to what time is.

Some cultures perceive time to be scarce or linear, while others believe time to be infinite. Some view time management as a skill; others find it unimportant.

Anthropologist Edward Hall identified two ways in which cultures structure time:

› Monochronic describes cultures that encourage doing one task at a time. Time is important in these cultures, and people are expected to carefully plan their time. Time is seen as inflexible, and deadlines must be met to achieve results. According to Hall, mostly monochronic cultures include the US, Norway and Switzerland.

› Polychronic describes cultures that take on many tasks at once. Managing relationships is considered more important for achieving results. Time is seen as flexible and plans, as well as deadlines, can be changed. Hall mentions China, Egypt and India as examples of generally polychronic cultures.

Though what is considered "on time" differs from country to country, people from monochronic cultures are more likely to be punctual for meetings and significant social occasions.

Of course, not every country, culture or individual is strictly monochronic or polychronic - many sit somewhere in between, and the "rules" may even differ between work and social environments.

Fitting in to another culture

The first step is to understand what your host country’s views are on time management. Where does the culture sit on the time spectrum? And how different is this to your own culture?

Acceptance of the way things are done - no matter how frustrating you find it - will make your expat stay that much smoother. This is not to say that you have to completely discard your own views of how time should be managed! Keeping the views of your home country will help you when you return home.

It’s about mindfully choosing when it would be best to adapt, for your sake and that of your local friends, family and/or colleagues. This will also help you to become more patient with locals, avoid cultural misunderstandings, and not feel upset every time there’s a time issue.