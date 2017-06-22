How to deal with panic attacks

All of a sudden, your heart starts pounding, your breathing becomes faster and shallower - as if you are running out of air - and your palms are sweaty. You may be shaking or you feel a tingling sensation or numbness.

The world around you may be spinning. You can’t think straight and you can’t control your body. You’re scared and you may be convinced you’re dying or going crazy...

It can happen to anyone

Panic attacks can happen to anyone. Described as a rush of overwhelming anxiety, these attacks are so intense that sufferers experience many of the strong physical sensations mentioned above.

An attack can also leave us feeling:

› paralysed or immobile

› in pain

› out of breath

› dizzy

› nauseous

Expats & anxiety

Some expats, who face all kinds of stressors when adjusting to a new culture, have found themselves experiencing an attack for the first time whilst abroad.

Being in a place that is unfamiliar or feeling alone and isolated can increase anxiety and make some expats more prone to feeling panicky.

What are you afraid of?

A panic attack can be caused by a single stressor or by multiple stressors, though often there is no clear reason. Panic can also sneak up on us without warning and can even occur when we are relaxed or sleeping.

Attacks are often sparked by intense fears that arise in the mind. In other words, the panic doesn’t reflect any immediate danger - though the fear is experienced as very real and immediate.

In some cases, fear of having another attack creates a cycle of anxiety and a panic disorder, where these debilitating symptoms re-occur.

Aside from the disabling feelings and sensations experienced during a panic attack, the fear can lead us to become withdrawn and to experience social phobias or depression. We may also find ourselves avoiding situations or places we associate with previous panic attacks.

So, what can you do?

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to empower yourself:

› Visit your doctor

Go to your doctor to exclude any medical condition for your symptoms. Something can be considered psychological (or psychosomatic) only after you are sure there is nothing wrong with your physical state.

› What you tell yourself during the attack matters...

When you are experiencing a panic attack, it’s quite common to start catastrophising! But replacing a dysfunctional thought with a more functional one will help you enormously during the attack.

For example, a typical thought if you’re struggling to breathe might be, "I’m having a heart attack!" A more functional thought could be: "I’ve been to the doctor and done the necessary check-ups. I’ve had this before and I was fine. My brain sends me these signals as it responds to a supposed threat. It will soon be over."

This is a simplistic example of a skill that is worth learning. It’s recommended that you learn the specific techniques in counselling so you do it right and in a safe environment.

› Remember this...

In 20 minutes or less it will be over! Although even one minute of a panic attack feels like a century, try to remind yourself that your panic won’t last for long. This will help you to calm down, knowing that every minute that passes brings you closer to the end of the attack.

If you’ve had an attack before, you can also reassure yourself that this has happened before - and you made it through.