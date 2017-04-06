How culture and migration affect the health of expats

Dr. Victor Kouratovsky is a certified clinical psychologist and director at ExpatPsy, expert psychological services for expat professionals, families, and students, who explains how moving to another country can affect the health of expats.

New insights from clinical practice and science enrich our understanding of the impact of culture and migration on the mental and physical health of expats.

On the basis of these new insights and my experience in counselling expats, migrants and refugees of all ages and cultures, I have come to the following understanding of culture and migration in relation to health.

How to understand culture

The meaning of culture seems obvious, yet it is still rather elusive and hard to define.

› Food

The best-known examples of culture that can be found in everyday life are related to our food. Food, its preparation and consumption, are clearly culturally constructed and can be articulated in a myriad of ways in terms of what we eat, how, when and why we eat it.

› Sleep

Whilst sleep is also clearly a basic and universal need, strangely enough, much less is known about the influence of culture on our sleep and sleeping arrangements. Recently, however, research has shown how culture can affect how we sleep, when, with whom, where and why, to show how diverse sleeping habits can be across cultures.

The effects of culture on expat health

When both eating and sleeping, two of our most natural and basic needs, are so influenced by culture, how do we understand culture and migration in relation to the mental and physical health of expats?

It all starts very early on in life. We are all conceived biophysically, mentally and culturally, in what can be called an ecological niche; a unique constellation for every one of us by way of sounds, odours, tastes, skin sensations and awareness.

The way we use space, how we arrange the furniture in our homes, our experience of the sun and wind outside, the smells and people that surround us; all of these ecological conditions trigger, or thwart the expression of our genes and form the ways in which we regulate ourselves and how we allow possibilities to unfold.

We experience life through our senses

Everything we experience through our senses helps to create connections in our brain and body with the outside world, and makes it possible for our brains to develop further. These connections form patterns and structures that build upon one another and help us feel safe and like we belong.

These feelings stay with us for as long as we live. I call this process "envelopment". Envelopment provides a buffer and protects us against stress by creating patterns and rituals that have proven effective on biological and (sub)conscious levels.

When adequate, envelopment enables adjustment, health and growth through care of the family and of the self. A change of setting, however, can be stressful and leave one feeling unprotected.



An example of swaddling

Swaddling, a millennia-old custom in all parts of the world, can be understood as an example of envelopment. By wrapping and holding a newborn, a mother provides support to her child after leaving the womb, and in turn, reduces new stressors that the baby might encounter in the beginning of its life.

Being born constitutes the biggest change in environment that we experience, which makes it the most significant "migration" of our lives.

In the womb, we are already influenced by culture; not only by the speech we hear from our mother and father, but also by the way our mother is treated, her experiences, and even the experiences of our grandparents.

But after being born, all kinds of cultural environments and practices help us protect ourselves against stress and overwhelming situations.