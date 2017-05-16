The hacker’s guide to the Dutch language

Sarah Welling from UvA Talen, the independent language centre of the University of Amsterdam, shows you how to "hack" your way into the Dutch language.

"Get the secret to learning a language in just seven days!" If you’ve ever googled anything about languages you’ve probably come across similar amazing claims.

Tips and tricks to speed up the learning process

The past few years there has been a growing interest in "hacking" languages: using tricks and technology to speed up learning.

Obviously, there’s no magic bullet: learning a language is never going to be effortless. But research into the way we learn has produced some useful insights that can make learning easier and more fun.

Combining some of these tricks and strategies with more traditional methods can help keep you motivated and reinforce what you learn in class.

Top "hacks" to learn Dutch

Here are some of my favourite "hacks" for getting to grips with a language.

› Repeat and learn

To learn new words, you need to be exposed to them a number of times. Traditional ways of doing this include using flashcards and vocabulary lists.

These days, you can find lots of apps online that make this much easier. These language learning apps use algorithms to work out the ideal frequency of and intervals between repetitions (a concept known as "spaced repetition").

They also make learning more fun by adding a game element. Scoring points and completing levels adds motivation and makes learning seem less like hard work.

› Bite-sized learning

Language learning apps also present the material in manageable, bite-sized chunks. This makes it easy to work on improving your skills, even if you just have five minutes a day - you can do it while travelling on public transport, or waiting for an appointment.

Like New Year’s resolutions, setting yourself unrealistic goals (such as spending an hour a day studying, for example) is likely to backfire. Doing a little a day is more achievable and therefore more effective for most people.

› Top words

Another tip that can help when you’re starting out in a language is to focus on the words that are used most often. This gives you a basis of key words you can use as you start to learn grammar and form sentences.

Language learning apps often include courses based on the 100 or 500 most frequently used words in languages (including Dutch). Start small though, especially if you don’t have much time.

It’s also interesting to see which words are used most often in a language. Although a large part will be the same across languages (think of verbs like "to be" and "to have"), some of them will be more specific to the language and culture.

Curious about the most frequently used words in Dutch? Here are the top 10 nouns, verbs and adjectives, based on spoken Dutch (according to OnzeTaal.nl).