Dutch health insurance for expats: What you need to know

ZorgWijzer.nl is a comparison site for Dutch health insurance providers. Find your preferred coverage via their English overview of health insurers in the Netherlands.

The Dutch health insurance system is quite different from many other European healthcare systems.

Dutch citizens may choose their own health insurance provider. These are semi-private companies that are obliged by the government to offer at least one basic health care package that covers essential health care expenses.

Additionally, the insurance companies each offer several supplemental and dental insurance policies to choose from.

There are significant price differences between all health insurance policies. This is because the Dutch healthcare system relies on a free market and competition.

It is therefore often worthwhile to consider switching to a different health insurance provider on an annual basis.

Before you choose a new health insurance policy in the Netherlands, there are a few things you need to know:

Do you need Dutch health insurance?

Expats (and their families) who start living and working in the Netherlands are obliged to obtain Dutch health insurance within four months after their residence permit commences.

If you are not sure whether or not you need health insurance in the Netherlands, you can contact the Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB).

What does Dutch health insurance cover?

The Dutch basic health insurance (basisverzekering) already covers a substantial amount of medical care.

Basic insurance coverage

For example, the basisverzekering includes:

› Treatment by a GP

› Prescription medication

› Medical aids

› Hospitalisation

› Ambulance transportation

› Hospital treatment/surgery

› Doctor consultation

› Midwifery

› Psychological care

› Physiotherapy (for chronic conditions)

› Dental care for children

› Emergency medical care abroad

Supplementary insurance coverage

Optionally, you may choose extra insurance policies that supplement the basic cover.

Supplemental insurance, for example, covers:

› Dental care for adults

› Physiotherapy for non-chronic conditions

› Alternative and complementary medicine, such as acupuncture, homeopathy and osteopathy

› Orthodontics

› Glasses and lenses

› Dietary advice

How much does health insurance cost in the Netherlands?

Healthcare in the Netherlands is far more expensive than in most other western countries, and is funded via a variety of channels:

Taxes

A primary source for health care payment are taxes: part of your salary tax (approximately 16 percent) is used to fund short- and long-term healthcare.

Monthly premium

Besides tax, you pay a premium directly to the insurance provider on a monthly basis. Health insurance premiums in the Netherlands vary from 90 to 120 euros per month for the basic plan (basisverzekering).