Do I need or want the help of a financial adviser?

Beacon Financial Education aims to help expats organise their personal finances and educate them about retirement plans, personal lifestyle planning and wealth management.

Janice Diaz, Vice President of Marketing Development at Beacon Global Group explains why it can be handy to develop a professional relationship with a financial adviser.

If you are the type of individual who reads a lot about investment choices and knows the right questions to ask concerning financial themes, then perhaps you believe you might not need expert advice.

However, if you have a lot of different responsibilities, or don’t see the sense in spending time seeking the help of a financial professional in making critical financial decisions, then ask yourself one simple question:

If your loved one had medical symptoms affecting their health, would you rely solely on internet research or word of mouth to determine their diagnosis, or would you recommend that they seek professional advice to better understand their health needs?

Why are you not looking at your financial matters as a health priority?

Your financial health not only affects you but the people who depend on you as well. When consulting with a financial adviser, you are raising the bar for your quality of life for the present, your retirement, and for the family and loved ones who depend on you today and tomorrow.

What are the advantages of working with a financial professional?

Developing a professional relationship with an adviser will pay off when it comes to education planning, your retirement and in planning for the financial well-being of your loved ones when you have passed.

An experienced consultant has the know-how to help facilitate your economic planning, and they will give you peace of mind that your financial goals can be attained.

Become a planner, not just a saver

Financial advisers will let you develop a holistic method to attain your financial goals. The first thing that will be taken into consideration is your current budget.

Working toward financial security doesn’t have to be an exercise in self-deprivation, as many people assume. Declaring a budget and sticking to it should not appear to be a task that is binding to your lifestyle, it should, in fact, compliment your current needs and term goals.

Attaining these goals even has some immediate benefits, as financial insecurity can become a serious source of stress. Realising what is a real factor that must be dealt with and what your long-term options are will help ease budget related stress. Saving is a necessity but planning how to save is the absolute goal of proper investment solutions.

Appreciate the value of knowledge

With specialised training and financial knowledge, your financial consultant is informed about many one-of-a-kind forms of investments suitable for your goals. Whether you are just beginning to invest or are ready to retire.